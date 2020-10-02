Facebook to further promote public groups on its platform

In a blog post published on October 1, 2020, Facebook announced new features for public groups. For example, these will be more prominent in user feeds.

More engagement

The social network wants even more engagement on its platform. He introduced new products that are currently being tested to promote public groups and increase their popularity. Discussions from specific groups related to a user’s interests will appear in their feed, and group suggestions will also appear in the Group tab. Fidji Simo, director of the Facebook application, explains the platform’s approach:

“On the tenth anniversary of Facebook Groups, we’re reminded that online communities can be a lifeline when people can’t be physically close to one another. Over 0.8 billion people use groups every month, and there are tens of millions of active Facebook communities where people come together to share their interests, learn new things, be entertained, and connect. Links “.

The platform also offers chat as well as an option to customize the profile to the group in which you are interacting.

In the same category

Visualize your insights with conversational intelligence

The challenge of moderation

At the same time, Facebook announced new features to help administrators, and we know the problem is critical: groups are being closely watched as they fight the spread of fake news. With Admin Assist it is now possible to automate certain tasks to moderate group activity. Some words can therefore be forbidden and contributions from people who have already been flagged in the past can be rejected. Facebook will also provide an online course for moderators so they can better manage the group.

It remains unclear whether these efforts will be enough: we know that, despite its numerous measures to combat it, there are extremist groups and false information on the platform. For example, Facebook has stopped highlighting health-related groups related to the Covid-19 pandemic and has been systematically removing those promoting terrorism.

However, that did not prevent the recent Kenosha drama in the US from organizing an armed militia on the social network to deal with protesters of the Black Lives Matter movement. If Facebook is looking to improve group moderation, it seems impossible to have complete control over it. The moderation teams close it regularly and for different topics. Little by little the rules are getting thicker. Let’s hope the recommendation algorithm doesn’t represent malicious groups …