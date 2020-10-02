97 additional cases and four deaths in Angola due to pandemic – Observer

Angola has recorded 97 new cases of covid-19 and four other deaths, now totaling 189 deaths, said Secretary of State for Public Health Franco Mufinda.

In the past 24 hours, there have been four deaths, two from Luanda and two from Huíla, a man and three women aged 42, 56, 57 and 80.

Two cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been reported in Benguela, two in Cuanza Sul, two in Huíla and 91 in Luanda, aged 2 months to 69 years, of which 52 are men and 45 are women.

133 people were also recovered.

Angola has a total of 5,211 cases, including 189 deaths, 2,215 considered cured and 2,807 active, including 15 seriously ill, 13 severe, 50 moderate, 125 mild and 2,604 asymptomatic.

2,370 samples were tested for a cumulative total of 95,003 harvests.

The covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than a million deaths worldwide since December of last year, including 1983 in Portugal, and more than 34.3 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a French agency AFP report.

In Africa, there are 36,372 confirmed deaths among more than 1.4 million people infected in 55 countries, according to the most recent statistics on the continent’s pandemic.

Among the African countries which have Portuguese as an official language, Angola leads in number of deaths and Mozambique in number of cases. Angola records 189 deaths and 5,211 cases, followed by Equatorial Guinea (83 deaths and 5,045 cases), Mozambique (64 deaths and 8,979 cases), Cape Verde (62 deaths and 6,205 cases), Guinea-Bissau (39 deaths and 2,362 cases)) and São Tomé and Príncipe (15 deaths and 911 cases).