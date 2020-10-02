International

After corona infection from US president: Donald Trump is transferred to hospital because of his Covid 19 disease – politics

Avatar ga October 2, 2020

Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail

Donald Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail after his corona infection. The president had been given a dose of synthetic antibodies from US pharmaceutical company Regeneron, Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said in a statement the White House released on Friday. This is a “precautionary measure”.

The president also takes zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, a drug for sleep disorders, the antacid famotidine and a daily aspirin.

“The president is tired but cheerful,” Conley writes. Trump is under investigation by a team of experts who will submit further treatment proposals. Trump’s wife Melania, who is also infected with the corona virus, has only “a mild cough and headache”.

Avatar

ga

Close