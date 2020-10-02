Korda and Gaston are new names to decorate | Sneakers

Since 1985, there weren’t many tennis players in the top 100 in the third round of Roland Garros. Of these nine, two stood out this Friday: Sébastien Korda, 213th world champion, and Hugo Gaston, 239th, both aged 20 and new to the French tournament. Both have advanced to the round of 16 and since the Australian Open in 2004 there haven’t been two players so poorly ranked in this stage of a Grand Slam.

Korda is also the first American to reach “eighth” at Roland Garros on his first visit to Paris since his compatriot Michael Russel, in 2001. And he is the North American with the worst ranking to reach this stage since Todd Martin 243º , in 1991. The nickname comes from the father, Petr, finalist here in 1992, and champion in Australia, in 1998. Interestingly, the mother, Regina Kordova, was also a finalist in Paris, in 1989, in a tournament that was held in September, Open Clarins.

The family, which includes two sisters, Nelly and Jessica, golf professionals, woke up at dawn to witness Seb’s 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over the United States. the Spaniard Pedro Martínez (105º), also from the qualifications.

“My father supports me a lot. My goal is to win two Grand Slam tournaments to have one more than him, ”joked Seb, who will now face the idol Rafael Nadal – winner of Stefano Travaglia (74th), in an hour and a half: 6-1 , 6 -4 and 6-0. “Everything he does is perfect. I even named him after my cat, it shows how much I love him.

Surprising, even for the Frenchman, was the performance of Hugo Gaston, who eliminated the 2015 champion, Stan Wawrinka (17th), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6 and 6-0. Born in Toulouse 20 years ago and measuring 1.73 m high, Gaston was not intimidated against an opponent the size of the Swiss, impressive constant alternations of rhythm, with endless amortizations, which left Wawrinka very hesitant and not knowing how to position himself.

“I knew it was going to be tough, but on a court I always do my best. It’s crazy… I knew he doesn’t like variations, but it’s my game and that wouldn’t change, ”said Gaston, who will have Dominic Thiem (3rd) as his next opponent. The recent US Open champion has managed to conserve his energy to face the second week of the tournament and, this Friday, beat Casper Ruud (25th), 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1.

Also in the round of 16, Alexander Zverev, Diego Schwartzman, Jannick Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, who made history by winning a 36-point tie-break, the longest in a men’s match at Roland Garros, in the victory over Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 and 7-6 (19/17).

In the women’s tournament, Simona Halep (2nd) shaved (6-0, 6-1) Amanda Anismova (29th), who had beaten her in the “quarters” of 2019. “I was more aggressive and I have resumed the game. Last year, I was away from the court and I played short, so she was able to play her game, ”explained the Romanian.

