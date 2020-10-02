The CNIL is tightening its cookie policy

The CNIL has issued two main guidelines for the use of cookies. From now on, its aim must be clearly stated and its acceptance or rejection must be as easy for the Internet user to choose as the other.

Following the decision of the Council of State of June 19, 2020, the National Commission for Information and Freedoms (CNIL) published two new decisions (No. 2020-091 and No. 2020-092) on June 17, 2020. They provide a stricter framework for the use of cookies, whether they apply to personal data or not.

Cookies are often automatically accepted in order not to be faced with a “cookie wall” – a practice in which an Internet user is excluded from a website if they do not accept cookies – or in order not to do so. Pop-up invasion. While some have a real utility such as: B. the saving of a password or a shopping cart, others only serve to track the Internet user and to know what violates his privacy.

In order to understand the extent of cookies or to determine which website they are used most often, the Firefox Lightbeam extension offers a global view.

Two major changes in the CNIL recommendations

The first major change in this new policy concerns user information. Before accepting cookies, the Internet user must be informed clearly and synthetically of its purpose: personalized advertising, geolocated advertising, personalization of content, etc.

The second change concerns the refusal of cookies. It often happens that it takes several clicks to refuse cookies, while it only takes one click to accept them. This urges the internet user in a hurry to accept anything to get to the site quickly, which according to the CNIL is a risk. Rejection should be as easy to choose as acceptance. Therefore, if a site has an Accept All button, it should have a Reject All button. In addition, the user must be able to easily revoke the acceptance of cookies.

The “Cookies Wall” is highlighted, but the Council of State has decided that its ban is not the responsibility of the CNIL. However, they are analyzed on a case-by-case basis and must take into account the principles of information and ease of selection.

Websites have 6 months to complete the requirements

In order to bring their practices in line with the two CNIL deliberations, websites must comply with six months: before April 1, 2021.

The storage of cookies should be done depending on the type of website. In general, the CNIL recommends a retention period of 6 months. To do this, you will be asked to add a page to the website to manage my cookies or to add it directly to the settings.