André André’s penalty gives V. Guimarães his first victory | National football

Vitória de Guimarães achieved this Friday his first triumph in this edition of the Portuguese Football League, beating Paços de Ferreira 1-0, on a penalty from André André.

In a game that was heading for a goalless draw, Fernando Fonseca’s less happy approach to Rochinha resulted in the penalty, converted in the 83rd minute by André André, who became the first Victorian player to score in the championship. .

With this victory, obtained in a match where goalkeeper Bruno Varela was in the spotlight, the inhabitants of Guimarães move up to sixth place with four points, while Paços is in 16th place, with just one.

