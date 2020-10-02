International
Serralves Educators Open Letter Already Has Over 1200 Signatures | Cultural policy
Art educators from the Serralves Education Service have launched a petition, in the form of an open letter to the foundation’s board of directors, calling for the employment status of the 21 fake green receipts identified by the foundation to be regularized. Working Conditions Authority (ACT), having already collected more than 1200 signatures from artists, academics, politicians and other citizens.
