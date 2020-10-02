Madeira wants visiting teams to undergo tests before arriving in Funchal | Covid-19

With the pandemic situation under control, Madeira is worried about the impact that the resumption of sports competitions could have on the number of covid-19 in the archipelago. The itinerary, the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection of Madeira, Pedro Ramos, summed up to the PUBLIC, requires all teams traveling to Madeira to be tested before the coronavirus.

These concerns were raised this Friday with the Deputy Secretary of State for Health, António Lacerda Sales, as part of a meeting that took place in Lisbon with the Ministry of Health, with the Directorate General of Health ( DGS) and with officials from major leagues in the country’s sports federations.

“My concern is that perhaps one of the next epidemics in the country will occur in the field of sport”, argues Pedro Ramos, lamenting the lack of clear and concrete determinations on the responsibility of the teams to be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus before games.

In the case of regional teams, underlines the regional secretary, this responsibility will be assumed by the government of Madeira, and all elements will be subjected to tests before the games, whether in Madeira or elsewhere in the country. “What about the other teams? Who takes over? We will still have competitions in which one team is tested, and the other is not, ”warns the government official, insisting that, in the current context of a pandemic, associations or federations must assume this responsibility. “All teams, before going to Madeira, must be tested at the source,” he insists, arguing that anyone who organizes competitions in different ways has the obligation and the responsibility to ensure that these procedures are respected.

The stake, explains Pedro Ramos, it is not the Liga NOS, in which the rules are defined. “I’m talking about all the modalities. Even football has several levels, with different attitudes, ”he said, adding that the autonomous region is concerned because it wants to continue to control the pandemic situation. “We want to continue to transmit confidence to those who visit us, and we want everyone to have the responsibility, in a context of a pandemic, and in the resumption of sports activities, to present acceptable sanitary conditions in order to be able to compete”, declares the government official in Madeira, who wrote to António Lacerda Sales reports Funchal’s reluctance to return to sports competitions.

“We are concerned about what will be done in the different modalities, and in the different championships where the compulsory test has not yet been mentioned”, he insists, however opening the door to a “controlled” return and “Rigorous” supporters at sports venues. “What concerns us is not our audience, because we have a different epidemiological situation. What concerns us are the sanitary conditions of those who arrive.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The autonomous region has teams involved in all the main collective modalities. If the question of the Maritimes and the Nationals in Liga NOS does not pose a problem for the regional authorities, taking into account the control which is carried out by the League of the clubs, the other levels and modalities are unknown. Only in football there are teams from Madeira that participate in the Portuguese league, the Revelation League and the Women’s League. Then there are three futsal teams, one in roller hockey, over a dozen in table tennis, three in basketball, one in volleyball and three in handball.

The latest data, released on Friday, shows 234 positive cases of covid-19 in the autonomous region since the start of the pandemic, with just 69 active cases and none resulting in death.

continue reading