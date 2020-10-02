Primary Anti-Americanism and China – Observer

The anti-Americanism in force in the Portuguese public square was neither new nor born with the election of Donald J. Trump. It is also part of a long tradition of Anglophobia, whose import of cultural movements against capitalism corresponds to the greatest representative, but whose influence around each new American president is repeated, now with the Democrats, now with the Republicans. This can be seen in the party rhetoric (Catarina Martins is there against imperialism) and in the commentary installed. The reactions to the interview with Ambassador George Glass last weekend at the weekly Expresso are proof of this. Unfortunately, the only analyzes with the least sense that I have read so far have been signed here, in the Observer, by Bruno Cardoso Reis and André Abrantes Amaral. Other publications have not even hesitated to promote the analyzes of the interview and the relations between Portugal and the United States and China made by members of the boards of directors of Chinese-owned companies – manifest holders a spectacular waiver.

The American ambassador confined himself to saying the same thing he had been saying since arriving in Lisbon: there is a choice to be made between the Western allies and the economic partners of the Chinese Communist Party. It is a speech repeated behind closed doors and during public interventions of more than a year. The fact that the media country is ready to turn it into a diplomatic scandal is just another incentive to shrug our shoulders to contemplate our landscape. Without wanting to exaggerate the gallons, for over a year I’ve been attracting this clash of perspectives between the foreign policy of the current government and Trump’s State Department (for a summary here and, more specifically, here).

The fact that we are on the verge of elections in the United States of America certainly favors a tendency towards greater hostility towards the White House among our gray commentators, but therefore to accuse an ally country of “harassment”, of “blackmail”. , of “insult” and “Threat”, when Glass spoke only of the need to “choose” – which Santos Silva and Marcelo ironically confirmed in their reactions – already falls into exaggeration. In 2019, José Manuel Durão Barroso also said that sooner or later Europe would have to choose between America and China. I don’t remember hearing anyone accuse you of intimidation or threat.

In an environment of trade and strategic war (USA vs China), diplomacy acquires a less noble transactional bias, but not exactly exceptional. Chinese ambassadors are constantly confused with Huawei PR officers when talking about 5G networks in Europe. The Chinese ambassador in Berlin even used German auto exports as an asset if the Merkel government closed the door on the Chinese communications giant. Interestingly, our international policy analysts are not speaking.

Americans, for their part, remain immersed in a paradox. As long as Trump’s attitude is verbally anti-Atlantic, his envoys will continue to struggle to convince governments like the Portuguese. Coming to talk about cooperation between the US Treasury and Brussels in regulating Chinese investments has no credibility as long as people like Farage or Le Pen continue to applaud. Nothing, I’m sure, that George Glass hasn’t noticed yet.