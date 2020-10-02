Toyota unveils a ceiling-mounted robot to help seniors

With this prototype, Toyota is trying to respond to a real global problem: the aging of the population. The Japanese manufacturer has presented a new type of robot that hangs from the ceiling like a bat to accompany elderly people in their daily tasks.

A robot especially for the elderly

In 2020, it’s hard to see that the world’s population is aging and people over 65 are the fastest growing age group in the world. It is a reality for which solutions must be found. This is where new technologies can be useful. It’s everything Toyota thinks that older people want to support in their daily chores.

With its new robotic bat hanging from the ceiling, the Japanese manufacturer hopes to help older people perform mechanical tasks at home in order to keep them healthy for as long as possible and enjoy the best moments of their lives. Life despite aging. Relieving them is clearly the idea. Indeed, this robot is capable of performing tasks like cleaning, loading the dishwasher, storage, etc.

Toyota’s robotic engineers came up with this robot after driving through Japanese homes where they discovered that a small footprint would limit a robot’s ability to help. So your idea is to install the robot on the ceiling where there is no furniture in the way and where everything is accessible. A simple button would enable future owners of this robot to stow it in the ceiling. An enormous space saving in small houses. Often where the elderly live, in Japan and elsewhere.

This prototype is created using virtual reality

Everything was thought to the millimeter. The robot uses air-filled pillows to gently grip the most fragile objects. Researchers are currently using virtual reality to train their machines. The idea is very simple: people take the desired actions, e.g. B. wipe a tray, put away dishes, etc. Then the movements are programmed in the artificial intelligence of the robots and reproduced identically. An ideal technique to make robot learning easier.

Toyota states that the robots are only prototypes at the moment. This technology will not be commercialized right away. These are prototypes designed to accelerate the company’s research. We are not certain of their conversion into commercial products. Even so, the approach is interesting: Toyota strives to meet human needs and expectations without exceeding them. It’s the same philosophy as the X Las d’Alphabet: to develop robots that are useful in our daily lives.