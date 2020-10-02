30 years since the abolition of the GDR – Observer

It has now been 30 years since the Democratic Republic of Germany, better known as the GDR, on October 3, 1990, abolished as a sovereign state. Forty-five years after its end in military terms, German reunification was the last act of World War II in political terms. With the end of the GDR, the period known as the Cold War will also be over.

The GDR is the second state in German history to be abolished, after Prussia in 1932 and officially in 1947.

The integration of the GDR into the Federal Republic has been somewhat confusing and politically complicated. It started with the resignation of the President of the Bundesbank in view of the huge subsidies that would have to be given to the GDR (and they were even huge) to ensure the promised 1: 1 parity between the West and East Deutsche Mark (such a proportion, in reality and at best it would be 1: 5). Moreover, in the face of so many differences and uncertainties, as historian James Hawes (Brief History of Germany) points out, “reunification took place on October 3 without either side, at the East or West, don’t even vote on it ”. In fact, what was voted on October 3 in the Parliament of the GDR was the extension of the Basic Law of Federal Germany to the territories of East Germany. Facts and politics did the rest. How was this possible? With the approval of Gorbachev and Mitterrand. The former sought German support for the impoverished and disintegrating Soviet Union. The second aimed and managed that Germany would exchange the Deutsche Mark for the euro in the future.

The process of integration, better said of absorption or annexation of the GDR in the Federal Republic, if it was a peaceful process on the military, social and labor level, it was a period painful and complicated, which created a lot of anxiety and unemployment.

Integrating a planned socialist economy, such as it existed in the GDR, into a highly competitive capitalist system, such as that of Federal Germany, would certainly not be an easy task. The Germans in the western zone, even if they could not morally oppose the integration of their nationals from the east, the point is that they were neither enthusiastic nor available to make sacrifices for it. Years later, during the 2008 crisis, the reaction of the Bundesbank and the Germans to and subsidizing Greece, a foreign country but a member of the EU, was not much different from what they have had with regard to the subsidy of their own Eastern nationals 1990. This finding is not a German phenomenon. This “solidarity” deplores the Flemings of Belgium, in the permanent subsidy of Wallonia, or the Catalans, compared to Extremadura or to other poorer regions of Spain.

In the midst of institutional frugality and despite its weak economy, old-fashioned and polluting industry, as well as insufficient quality of services, the citizens of the GDR did not have a miserable life and did not go hungry. In fact, they had very good education and health systems. However, the Germans in the GDR, most of them already born in the postwar years, had no contact or experience of the current way of life in Western Europe. An interesting example of this can be found in a documentary about this period in Germany, available on Netflix and which is highly recommended (Rohwedder – A Perfect Crime), in which a citizen of the GDR, after integration, questioned the need to 60 brands of yogurt. “In the GDR we had two, one with a strawberry flavor and one with no flavor at all. Why do you need more?

Federal Germany wanted, in a way, to accomplish a new miracle: to repeat under completely different conditions the post-war German success in the now extinct GDR. Also quoting James Hawes, “With salaries, subsidies and pensions almost on par with the West, the East Germans decided to stay where they were. However, productivity is so much lower there, and after decades of non-investment, companies have not been able to compete. So West Germany had to foot the bill ”.

In fact, in the recent history of Germany, the only period since unification in 1871, during which the western part of the country did not have to subsidize the eastern part (Elbia), was exactly during the existence of the GDR, taking up this old obligation from 1990. An anecdote still common among Germans is that the difference between a Turk and an Ossi (East German) is that the Turk speaks German and works.

Because history is anything but predictable and linear, saving Germany from this tangle it has entered, in integrating the GDR with parity between the Deutsche Mark and the eastern monument – we are talking about integrating 17 million “new citizens” – it was not a miracle. It was something more earthly and came, after all, from what Germany itself was starting to wrinkle its nose with and was almost imposed on it: the euro. It is the single currency, whose exchange rate was much lower than that of the Deutsche Mark today, which made Germany, with its excellent products, a huge competitive export power and (alongside the countries -Bas) the largest beneficiary of the single currency. . In the integration of the GDR into West Germany, miracles aside, it is certain that God wrote just in crooked lines.