Sport is a beacon during a pandemic | Opinion

A century ago, the world was looking to emerge from a dark period in which two major global events, the so-called “World War I” and the “Spanish Flu”, wiped out more than 100 million people. ‘Human being.

In the hundred years since, until today, unfortunately few places in the world can be proud, in one way or another, of not having gone through a period of remarkable destruction, being , certainly, the half-dozen years between 1939 and 1945, the most tragic of those who have tormented us.

Competitive sport was undoubtedly one of the “inventions” which were among those which drove human development throughout the twentieth century and which, at the time when the human species needed some something that would make him believe in the future, to be an example of resilience. If, in 1919, the so-called Pershing Games or Interim Games were a clear sign of the importance of sport, in the revival of humanity, in 1945 there was still fighting in Asia, in the aftermath of the world conflict, and the Swedish Sigfrid Edstrom, who would come to occupy the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, he summoned for August 21 of this year what remained of the IOC Executive Committee, for a decisive meeting where the bases of the resumption of the Olympic movement were been relaunched, which, dragging on, have spread the sporting fabric, infecting the renaissance of international sports federations.

Sport knew then, as on other less dramatic occasions, to be one of the beacons of a society almost submerged by the awakening of a destructible nightmare. We are living today in what may be the most dramatic moment for humanity of the last century, the end of which is not yet possible or realistically foreseeable. It is time to find solutions to a problem which concerns us all and whose dimension we cannot yet foresee. But if we are sure of it, it is because competitive sport will be, once again, a source of capacities which can motivate us to return, as quickly as possible, to a normality that we all aspire to, but from which we recognize today that it is still a long way off.

It is because of the recognition of these capacities that we have more than once affirmed that sport has been devalued throughout the process, since we, who know deeply the specificity of the different modalities and the different specialties that each one possesses. , have often been called upon to help you find solutions for the development of your practice in the face of existing constraints.

The road traveled since the beginning of the lack of definition has been arduous and long, precisely because those who had in-depth knowledge of the issues were not called upon to intervene. Today, after solving some of the problems of competitive practices at the senior level, there is still a discussion about whether or not there are spectators and sport has once again been ignored. This is a theme that the Confederation of Sports of Portugal launched, in the deep conviction that a competition without spectators is something completely distorted of its objectives, even due to its lack of competitive performance of the athletes. It was the beginning of last August and it was then a belief that given the number of daily covid-19 infections, which are in the order of a hundred, this would be the opportune time to start the process. discussion around the theme which would allow, above all, to put it into practice, immediately, in the open air and in environments, let’s say “healthy”.

There are a lot of competitive sports that can attract an audience and we are ready to discuss how and when to do it and, as always, responsibly.

Of course, I am not even comparing with what is happening with the possibility of the public in cultural activities in indoor spaces, which I must add, not only respect and appreciate, but I am a die-hard fan!

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Competitive sport has been the subject of discrimination and today, as the number of new infections daily approaches a thousand, we understand that it is much more difficult to tackle the problem, all the more and in such a way. very affirmed that even if the decision belongs to the government, on the basis of opinion of the Secretary of State for Sport, the technical decision will return to the General Direction of Health.

But now that sport is starting to take its first steps after the pandemic, and being certain of its importance as an extremely positive factor for the motivation and even the revitalization of society, sport needs an audience and the public needs need competitive sport for a vision. the most optimistic of the future. There are a lot of competitive sports that can attract an audience and we are ready to discuss how and when to do it and, as always, responsibly.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading