Alberto Contador: “It’s a particularly open Giro” | Cycling

This Saturday begins the 103rd edition of the Tour of Italy, the second “grand tour” of the year, after the Tour won by the phenomenon Tadej Pogacar, already a figurehead in world cycling and in Slovenian sport.

The race brings, as usual, a strong mountain load – especially last week – but, for this 2020 edition, the approximately 65 kilometers of time trial, divided into three stages, should have an essential role in the race. fight for triumph (candidates for victory like Simon Yates and Jakob Fuglsang will have to make a difference in the mountains, to make up for the losses in the “stopwatch”).

This Giro also has the particularity of marking the first presence of the young Portuguese João Almeida in the “big tours”.

The Caldas da Rainha cyclist, in his first year on the World Tour, will be part of a Quick-Step centered on Italian Fausto Masnada, but it is not excluded that the Belgian team will even give Almeida a certain freedom to fight for the stages.

Rúben Guerreiro is the other Portuguese to take part in this Giro, in the service of Education first, and it is not surprising that he has “tight rope” in certain stages.

Portuguese cycling has a new star for João Almeida

Alberto Contador, who has won seven “grand tours” in his cycling career, presented this Giro to PÚBLICO and Eurosport, naming Simon Yates, Jakob Fuglsang, Vincenzo Nibali, Miguel Ángel López and Geraint Thomas as the main favorites for the triumph.

The former Spanish cyclist also believes that the time trial can influence the outcome of the race, but not as much as the mountains.

Who are the favorites to win at the Giro?

It’s hard to answer. This edition is different, due to the crazy calendar we live in. However, there are solid candidates like Simon Yates, Jakob Fuglsang or Vincenzo Nibali. There is also Miguel Ángel López, recovered from the Tour, and Geraint Thomas.

Which cyclists can surprise?

Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov can do great things after third in Lombardy. And I think that a lot of cyclists can surprise, because it is a particularly open Giro, in a really crazy calendar.

Do you think that the quality already shown by Giulio Ciccone could lead to a change of direction of Trek or Nibali, at 35, has yet to be the clear leader?

From experience and results, Nibali should remain the leader. And I think it will benefit Ciccone as he can compete with less pressure and continue to develop. Nibali gives more guarantees to fight for the general classification and knows what it takes to win.

This Giro has about 65 kilometers of time trial. Is this a fact that can harm Yates, who in the Tyrrhenian Adriatic lost about 20 seconds to Thomas in just ten kilometers of “stopwatch”?

It is true that there are a lot of time trial kilometers and that will influence the race, but what defines the Giro is the mountains and this is where you will see who will win.

This year’s Giro has, like the Tour, a mountain at the start of the race. It’s appealing to fans, but what about cyclists?

It is also good for cyclists, as it avoids the falls of the main favorites in the early stages of the race.

With the teams present, it’s hard to predict that one team will fully dominate the race, not even Ineos or Jumbo. Can this Giro become more “individual” than the Tour?

I don’t think that will change much. It is true that if the teams appear less powerful, the possibility of individual performances increases and we will be able to see great moments, but I don’t think we see a lot of differences.

Without a clear leader in the general classification, what will Movistar’s objective be?

This is a team that will see how cyclists compete, focusing above all on stage wins.

Peter Sagan will lead the first Giro. Can you predict how it will appear after a Tour without triumphs?

It is true that he must be devastated after a very difficult Tour, but he will have a lot of motivation to do great things in the Giro.

