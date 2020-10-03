The CEOs of Twitter, Facebook and Google have called before the US Congress to testify

This Thursday, October 1, 2020, a Senate committee unanimously voted to call the CEOs of Google, Twitter, and Facebook to the US Congress. Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are therefore faced with questions about Article 230 of the Communication Decency Act, which allows businesses (and especially social networks) not to be held responsible for content posted by their users.

§ 230, what is it?

Under Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act of 1996, an “Interactive Computer Service” cannot be considered a publisher of third party content. In other words, it means that websites will not be held responsible for the content posted by their users, even if it is illegal. There are two exceptions: one for pirated content and the other for content related to prostitution.

While this law applies to many websites (including news media), it’s especially important to social networks like Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Twitter. For the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an INGO based in San Francisco to protect Internet freedoms, this is “the most important law protecting language on the Internet”.

But now Article 230 is becoming more and more controversial. Critics believe that this important legal protection enables the most powerful companies to ignore the harm that is being done to users. Criticism from American lawmakers who want to reform this law to restrict its beneficiaries. In this regard, the CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter are summoned to testify before the US Congress.

Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs convened for congress

First, Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg were asked to introduce themselves. An invitation refused by the three leaders, who are now forced to testify after subpoenas unanimously issued and voted on by a Senate committee.

Senator Ted Cruz, who sits on that committee, said, “I believe that today’s advanced technology is the greatest threat to freedom of expression and democracy. The fact that all the members of our committee voted for these tasks should say a lot. “

In addition to questions about Section 230, this hearing also gives senators an opportunity to ask questions about privacy and antitrust practices of these three tech giants. As a reminder, the CEOs of Facebook and Google were heard by the US Congress back in July last year to defend themselves against non-compliance with the anti-monopoly law in the US.