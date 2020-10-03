Attacks in Mozambique. Former PR Guebuza suggests using the experiences of fighters from previous wars – Observer

Former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza defended on Friday that it was necessary to take advantage of the experience of those who fought in the liberation struggle and in the 16-year civil war, including the opposition, to end the armed violence in Cabo Delgado.

It is essential to explore the capacities installed over the years, even those of Renamo [principal força de oposição em Moçambique]. Made [a guerra civil] 16-year-olds, are we working with them to find solutions to this problem? I don’t think so, ”said Armando Guebuza, in a video posted on his Facebook page.

For the former head of state, the country must not “marginalize those who have experience” in strategies aimed at stopping the incursions of armed groups in this province of northern Mozambique.

“For example, we have people in government who participated in the liberation struggle and even became officers. Are they used correctly? I don’t think so, ”added Armando Guebuza.

The former Mozambican president also considers that the situation in the province is “complicated”, defending an assessment of the command capacities of the government forces deployed in the region.

We have our forces there, the police and the armed forces, [mas] we need to know if the command they have, locally, is able to guarantee peace. Apparently, so far, there are many difficulties, ”observed Guebuza, also warning of the suffering of the populations of the neighborhoods affected by the violence.

The province of Cabo Delgado has been the scene of armed attacks for three years, some claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State, but the origin of which remains uncertain. The violence sparked a humanitarian crisis with more than 1,000 dead and around 365,000 people internally displaced.

In the coming years, the region is expected to receive investments of around US $ 50 billion (€ 42.6 billion) in natural gas, led by North American oil companies Exxon Mobil and French Total (which has already work in the field).