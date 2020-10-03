Venezuela receives first batch of Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V – Observer

Venezuela received this Friday the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines, manufactured by Russia, for phase 3 clinical trials to fight against the new coronavirus.

The vaccines arrived at Maiquetía airport (north of Caracas), under an agreement between the Venezuelan Ministry of Health and the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center (CIEMG), Russia.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, Russian Trade Attaché Alexey Seredin, and Venezuelan Foreign and Health Ministers Jorge Arreaza and Carlos Alvarado, respectively, attended the cargo reception ceremony.

It is an honor that Venezuela is the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in the phase 3 clinical trial of this vaccine. This is the universal history of Russia in favor of humanity, ”Delcy Rodríguez told Venezuelan national television.

According to Delcy Rodríguez, Russia is “in the front row” to bring “relief, health and life to the world, with the first vaccine recorded against Covid-19”.

The leader also explained that in addition to participating in clinical trials, Caracas “will ensure the safe distribution and production of the Sputnik V vaccine”, as part of the “very close” cooperation between the two countries, which has already enabled the Venezuela to receive several tons of medicine. and molecular PCR testing.

Venezuela is telling the imperial powers … that we will never give up our sovereignty, we will never surrender and we will never give up our independence. We will continue on the path of building a multipolar and multicentric world of respect and international law, far from the imperial powers ”, he declared.

On the other hand, the Russian business attaché, Alexey Seredin, underlined “the great effort” of the Ministry of Health of Venezuela and the CIEMG of Russia. “This is the first time in the history of the Western Hemisphere that Russia has distributed the vaccine against the coronavirus,” he said.

On September 9, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that Caracas was awaiting two batches of the Sputnik V vaccine, proposing that candidates for the December legislative elections be vaccinated, for a “safe” campaign.

“So that they can go out into the streets, travel neighborhood by neighborhood in complete safety. It is a proposal that I am making for a technical, scientific, political and institutional assessment, ”he said on state television.

Earlier on August 21, the health ministry announced that Venezuela planned to have “500 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine.”

In Venezuela, 76,029 cases of patients with Covid-19 are confirmed. There are also 635 confirmed deaths associated with the new coronavirus and 66,245 people have recovered from the disease.