Belarus cancels all accreditation for foreign media – Observer

Belarusian authorities on Friday revoked the accreditation of all journalists working for foreign media, saying they would have to reapply, a process that could take more than a week.

This is the latest action by Belarusian authorities against journalists and the media in the wave of large-scale almost daily protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, who won a sixth term in the August 9 elections, but failed not recognized by most of the international community.

In the current situation, we are forced to exercise our sovereign right and apply the necessary protective measures, including in the form of new regulations, ”reads the statement of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said journalists working for foreign media could register for new credentials from Monday, with temporary credit expected in five days and permanent credit in 30 days.

Earlier this week, Belarusian authorities suspended the powers of the independent popular news portal tut.by for three months, which has largely covered protests since the election.

Some accredited foreign journalists were expelled in August, including two from the US Associated Press (AP), and the credentials of two Belarusian citizens who also worked for the PA were revoked.

Since the start of the presidential campaign in Belarus this year, 207 journalists have been arrested, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Eleven journalists are currently behind bars, sentenced to between three and 15 days in prison for participating in unauthorized demonstrations.

“The authorities want to prevent journalists inside and outside the country from reporting on protests which have not subsided in two months,” said Boris Goretsky, vice president of the association of journalists.

The protests, which drew up to 200,000 people in the capital of Minsk and large crowds in other cities, began on August 9 after an election which authorities said gave Alexander Lukashenko 80% and 10% to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. .

However, the elections were deemed to be fraudulent, contested by the opposition and not recognized by the European Union and since then demonstrations in the streets of Belarus have increased, despite repression by the authorities.