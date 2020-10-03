French operators paid 2.78 billion euros

Arcep didn’t expect that. Orange, SFR, Free and Bouygues Telecom fought for 5G frequencies in an auction yesterday. In total, the four French operators have pledged an astronomical sum of 2.78 billion euros. A manna bigger than expected.

5G frequencies are (almost) in the hands of the operators

There were 11 10 MHz blocks in the 3.4-3.8 GHz core band or 110 MHz frequency bands that had to be decided. According to Arcep, the market balances appear to have been met. In detail, Orange assigns four frequency blocks. SFR takes three, Bouygues Telecom and Free two. A new acquisition that operators need to add to the 50 MHz spectrum they offered themselves over the winter. That auction session was controversial to say the least.

As an essential preparatory step for the marketing of 5G mobile communications packages, it took 17 rounds during these auctions for our operators to choose between the 110 MHz frequencies still available for 5G. The 2.78 billion euros paid out are well above Arcep’s estimates, which were based more on 2.2 billion euros. Bouygues Telecom and Free each spent 602 million euros. SFR invested 728 million euros, Orange 854 million euros.

From now on there is only one final phase in this ascription. This is the positioning auction. This final step determines the position of each winner’s frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band. Each operator can then express his preferences for the position in the band. This meeting is scheduled for October. After the handover, Orange, SFR, Free and Bouygues Telecom will officially receive approval to use frequencies in the 3.4 – 3.8 GHz band.

Is France Ready?

Now operators have to answer a crucial question: Are cities ready to accept 5G? According to Emmanuel Macron: “It will be the turn of France to introduce 5G”. Far from trying to find a compromise with the unruly of 5G, the French president relied on humor by referring to the Amish model:

“I hear many voices telling us that we should take up the complexities of the current problems by returning to the oil lamp! I don’t think the Amish model makes it possible to solve the challenges of contemporary ecology. “

However, there is actually a noose that seems to have been born in France on the subject of 5G. Pierre Hurmic, the ecological mayor of Bordeaux, wants to slow the pace of use of this technology. He calls for a public debate before 5G is marketed. According to him, the operators need to establish a necessary dialogue to reflect on the social model we want to develop. Bordeaux residents disagree and it seems that the adoption of 5G is ultimately just a matter of time.