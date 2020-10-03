Angolan President congratulates Durão Barroso on his appointment to GAVI – Observer

On Friday, the Angolan president congratulated the Portuguese Durão Barroso on his “deserved appointment” as president of the board of directors of the Global Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI).

In a message circulated to the media, João Lourenço expressed the warmest congratulations and increased satisfaction for sharing the same language and the great goals of protecting the health of the world’s population.

The Angolan Head of State considered that the appointment of Durão Barroso was relevant in the role that GAVI has developed to mobilize financial resources and promote agreements with entities trained in the development and production of vaccines, to fight against childhood diseases and, recently, for the poorest countries in the world to have equitable access to the vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angola believes that it will also have access to these vaccines thanks to the COVAX initiative, where we are subscribers and we are committed to preparing the conditions for this process to cover all people at risk in our country ”, he added. -he declares.

João Lourenço underlined that Angola is aware that, thanks to the capacity of Durão Barroso, as well as the extensive and varied experience of high-level executive functions, he will successfully lead these and other initiatives in favor of children and the most vulnerable in society, that without the intervention of organizations like GAVI, they would remain excluded from accessing the benefits that science and technology can offer.

The Angolan president underlined the long partnership between the Portuguese-speaking country and GAVI, which dates back to 2002, when the organization began to support Angola in the extension of the coverage of the vaccination of children to the most disadvantaged populations, in especially in rural areas.

According to João Lourenço, GAVI supported Angola, from 2006 to 2015, with more than 100 million dollars (85.1 million euros), to finance the introduction of new vaccines through a mechanism of progressive co-financing between the Angolan government and GAVI, which has enabled the state to gradually assume the cost of new vaccines.

Currently, GAVI support continues to intensify routine vaccination, acquisition of a cold chain, training of human resources in logistics, epidemiological surveillance, information system, among others ”, we read. in the document.

The 2019-2020 post-transition plan, the note also says, is being implemented with a budget of $ 20 million (€ 17 million), and its extension is expected to contribute to Angola’s efforts to ensure universal coverage. in immunization and primary health care.