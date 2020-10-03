Covid19. Brazil hits 145,000 after adding 708 deaths in 24 hours – Observer

This Friday, Brazil exceeded 145 thousand deaths (145,388) due to Covid-19, after having counted 708 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health in its latest epidemiological bulletin.

The health guardianship, which is still investigating the possible link of 2,424 deaths with the new coronavirus, said 526 of the 708 deaths occurred in the past three days, but were only incorporated in data from this Friday. . As for the number of confirmed cases, Brazil has 4,880,523, including 33,431 infections that occurred in the last 24 hours.

Brazilian health authorities have also reported that 4,232,593 infected people have already recovered from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while 502,542 infected patients are under medical surveillance. The death rate from the disease in the country remains at 3%.

Geographically, the states with the highest number of positive cases of the disease are São Paulo (997,333), Bahia (313,404), Minas Gerais (302,082) and Rio de Janeiro (270,395). The federative units with the most deaths are São Paulo (35,956), followed by Rio de Janeiro (18,665), Ceará (9,047) and Pernambuco (8,299).

São Paulo, the richest and most populous state in the country, with about 46 million inhabitants, but also at the center of the pandemic in Brazilian territory, overtook Italy this Friday in the total number of deaths due to the new coronavirus.

While the European country has totaled 35,941 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Worldometer portal, the “paulistas” have reached the mark of 35,956 deaths.

In the epidemiological assessment of this Friday, São Paulo counted 152 dead in 24 hours, while the Italians lost 23 people because of the Covid-19.

As for the number of infections, the Brazilian state recorded 5,608 contagions between Thursday and Friday. On Friday, Italy added 2,499 new infections, bringing the total to 319,908 confirmed cases.