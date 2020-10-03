Hydrogen strategy: aligning it with the country’s interests | Opinion

Portugal does not have an industrial policy and the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy (EN-H2) can be a successful step in this direction. Industry guarantees jobs, creates value and is the sector that stabilizes employment the most. Hydrogen technology is not new, but its use should be approached with caution. In the meantime, the urgency of the energy transition, particularly in the face of the environmental crisis, has placed emphasis on the production of energy from renewable sources. Investing in green hydrogen represents a bet on clean technologies, necessary for the storage of renewable energies produced in excess by other sources, and promotes decarbonization.

In order to understand the issues, it is important to analyze, on the one hand, the European framework in which this initiative is emerging and its conditions and, on the other hand, to reflect on the role of the State in this strategy.

EN-H2 is part of the Alliance for Clean Hydrogen – a forum within the framework of European industrial policy – which aims to coordinate and maximize the impact of the joint actions of the partners concerned in this sector: companies, public entities, centers research and civil society. In practice, a platform that identifies projects on an industrial scale, seeking to solve problems with the core technology available today and remove bottlenecks as they scale up. These constitute obstacles to easy participation of the private sector. For this reason, the main function of this public-private partnership is the intermediation between capital holders and entrepreneurs. At European level, the objective was to raise 430 billion euros for this strategy, of which 145 billion came from public institutions. In order to speed up Portuguese participation in the Alliance, a competition to identify the “Important Project of Common European Interest” (IPCEI) hydrogen has been created. The IPCEIs have the particularity of allowing state aid to ‘correct’ market failures.

Designed around environmental, social and economic sustainability, EN-H2 sets three main objectives: the conversion of the Sines thermoelectric power station, which anchors the industrial production of green hydrogen for export; decarbonization of consumption; and the creation of a collaborative hydrogen laboratory intended for the investigation and qualification of personnel.

In Portugal, the production of photovoltaic solar energy is very low: less than 5% of the production from renewable sources and less than 3% when we include the imported component, an argument to prolong the use of natural gas by incorporating hydrogen over time. In addition, the closure of the Sines and Pego factories creates a capacity gap which, if replaced by solar energy, would require an increase in installed capacity of 8 GW (Figueiredo et al, 2019 [1]). Although it is expected to increase from 1.5 to 9.9 GW in 2030 (PNEC) [2], there is a risk that, depending on market dynamics, solar power generation will be absorbed by foreign markets to the detriment of its domestic use. In this context, despite the importance of the reconversion of the Sines plant, the blind priority given to the industrial production of green hydrogen for export will be detrimental.

The government believes that the Sines conversion project may constitute an IPCEI with significant effects on the hydrogen value chain. The government selected 37 projects, out of two expressions of interest. The planned private investments amount to between 7 and 9 billion euros, supplemented by around 1 billion public aid for investment and production. From what has been made public, we know that more than 2/3 of the volume of expressions of interest refer to options that give priority to the foreign market, namely the EDP-Galp-REN consortium for Sines, the Green Flamingo, or Bondalti and Fusion Fuel Projects.

Allowing the market to express its preferences at will, in a context which attributes to the State the role of promoter of private initiative, financier of last resort and repairer of “market failures”, has facilitated prioritization of the various projects. profit supported by a disproportionate enhancement of access to the global hydrogen value chain. This penalizes environmental sustainability. In our opinion, this action neglects the planning and prioritization of the national agenda, with potential social and economic costs. It would be (and could still be) important to value the production of clean energy, in particular by public institutions, such as hospitals and schools, leading them to join the initiative as producers and consumers of solar energy and of hydrogen. It will be a mistake to follow policies which limit themselves to reproducing the approach of the European Commission without correctly taking into account a planning strategy for industrial policy, the socio-economic needs and the specificity of the Portuguese context. It is necessary to take into account the trends of re-territorialization and of bringing together production and consumption circuits.

The financial participation of the state must be properly assessed and the government must be rigorous and dynamic to make the projects viable. The State participates with public funds in the constitution of this cluster – approximately 12% of the necessary capital – therefore, it is expected that this financing will be fair and remunerated proportionally (like any shareholder), in view of the success of the projects. In addition, there are values, responsibilities and ethical principles, especially in the social and environmental fields, which must be respected. And objectives to be set with regard to management options.The possibility of resorting to speculative financial engineering, the use of tax havens, the spread of precarious and unworthy jobs, generalized wage gaps or inequalities must be prohibited. gender pay. In addition to all this, it is essential to ensure, as of now, the participation of workers and their organizations, in particular trade unions, in the discussion of options, in the design of the strategy and in its implementation.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Eugénia Pires, economist, researcher at CoLABOR

Manuel Carvalho da Silva, CoLABOR Coordinator

[1] Figueiredo, R., P. Nunes, M. Meireles, M. Madaleno and MC Brito (2019), Replacing coal-fired power plants with photovoltaics in the Portuguese power system, Journal of Cleaner Production, vol. 222, pages 129-142

[2] PNEC 2030, National Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030

The authors write according to the new spelling agreement

continue reading