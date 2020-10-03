Thirty years after reunification, the challenge of a united Europe | Opinion

“Now you can bring together what has been made to be together.” Everyone in Germany knows this sentence from Willy Brandt. Even today, we find it obvious that he refers to the reunification, 30 years ago, of the two parts of our country separated by walls and barbed wire. But if we look closely, it is not at all obvious that Willy Brandt was only thinking of Germany. In the aftermath of the fall of the Wall, Brandt spoke of “something great (…) that parts of Europe will again converge”.

German unity and European unification remain inextricably linked. Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated for their freedom in Leipzig, Berlin, Dresden and many other places in East Germany. But across Central and Eastern Europe, too, scores of men and women have taken to the streets and destroyed walls and barbed wire in their thirst for freedom. We will never forget this. And without the confidence that our European partners, the United States and the leaders of the then Soviet Union placed in a peaceful and European Germany, reunification would not have been possible politically. And so, our gratitude for German reunification is always inextricably linked with the firm belief that Germany’s future can only lie in a truly united Europe. This is the only definitive answer to the “German question” which has so often and painfully occupied Europe during the last century.

“More Europe” was never the price that we Germans had to pay for reunification, but, on the contrary, an additional historic achievement. That is why it makes perfect sense that we include the “achievement of a united Europe” in the same article of our Constitution that once contained the desire for a reunified Germany.

We are all aware of the events that have marked the European path since then: the creation of the European Union by the Maastricht Treaty, the Economic and Monetary Union, the current Lisbon Treaty and, above all, the accession of countries from central and eastern Europe. , whose desire for freedom and determination became the decisive impetus for a new European unification – not only as a larger internal market, but also as a community of values.

30 years after reunification, the challenges are different: the coronavirus crisis is not just one more crisis that has been added to crises such as the rise of right-wing nationalists and populists, the growing rivalry between states -United and China or the danger that disinformation represents for our democracies. This pandemic reinforces and exacerbates other crises. We need to find a truly European response to it – as we did 30 years ago. And this response is the same as for the response to the reunification of our continent: Europe needs internal solidarity in order to be able to defend its values ​​and its interests abroad. Solidarity and sovereignty are two sides of the same coin.

In recent months, we have shown that Europe is capable of acting in solidarity within it, most recently with the agreement on an unprecedented package of aid measures, to which we are all responding.

And we want to go even further during and after our Presidency of the Council of the EU: to strengthen Europe in a social and innovative way, to set up a sustainable European economy, with ambitious objectives in terms of climate and environmental protection. environment, and approve an EU budget. based on our community values.

In order for unity to emerge, it is not necessary that we all agree to begin with. Our diversity is one of Europe’s strengths, as long as we don’t forget what unites us: our values

In this way, a Europe will be able to defend its values ​​and interests on the world stage, whether in obtaining medicines and vaccines, in resolving crises in its neighborhood or in the active configuration of the digital transformation.

“More Europe” means more common sovereignty, more capacity to act, more influence in the world of tomorrow.

To do this, we need the same confidence, the same determination with which the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe fought for unity and freedom 30 years ago. This is why we want to launch the “Conference on the Future of Europe” even before the end of our Presidency. So that European citizens can discuss together possible solutions to the crisis and of Europe in 2025 or 2030 – in a frank and even controversial way. In order for unity to emerge, it is not necessary that we all agree to begin with. Our diversity is one of Europe’s strengths, as long as we don’t forget what unites us: our values. We Germans know how difficult it is to bring together what was separated. But we also know it’s worth it. That is why we defend European unity with the same passion with which we fought for German unification 30 years ago. So you can bring together what has been made to be together.

