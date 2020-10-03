Volocopter will test its flying taxis in France from 2021

The German startup Volocopter will test its eVTOL VoloCity in June 2021 at the Pontoise airfield, 25 km northwest of the French capital. The Ile-de-France region as well as the Paris airport group RATP and Choose Paris want to attract more companies from the aviation industry.

The Ile-de-France region must be “a place where the future and tomorrow’s aviation are invented,” affirmed the region’s President Valérie Pécresse. The latter announced, with its Paris partners, the launch of an urban air mobility sector with the ultimate goal of running demonstrations of these devices during the 2024 Olympics.

The flying taxi is compatible with air traffic

The German start-up Volocopter presented its first commercial air taxi called VoloCity on August 21, 2019. Since then, the company has been ahead of the game. With a large Asian market in mind, the company has partnered with Grab, Uber’s equivalent in Southeast Asia, to create a network of flying taxis in the continent’s major cities. The German company is also one step ahead as it has received the green light from the European Union. With a series of tests at Helsinki Airport, she has proven that her flying taxi is compatible with the rest of the air traffic.

Two years after the launch of the first commercial air taxi, it is being tested in Pontoise in the Paris region. ADP Group’s Executive Director Edward Arkwright mentions the advantages of Pontoise as a “peri-urban area with residents on one side of the airfield but not on the other”. The presence of two control towers, firefighters and other sky users makes this area a test site par excellence that offers the advantages of airport operations. The ADP group hopes to be able to welcome other protagonists in addition to Volocopter.

The health emergency forces us to reinvent ourselves

The current health emergency is forcing us to “invent multimodal bridges between airports and train stations, business uses with transport corridors from a tertiary to an industrial one, more tourist uses and uses to open up the territory”, describes Catherine Guillouard, CEO of the RATP Group. The partners of the Ile-de-France region invite all companies wishing to be part of this partnership to express international interest by submitting their file in the following categories: vehicles, infrastructure, airspace integration and acceptance (study institutes).

Volocopter comes before Uber

An application for certification of VoloCity, which will take two years, has been submitted to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This German flying taxi is in front of Uber, whose flying taxis will be manufactured by the Korean company Hyundai until 2023. The manufacturers must take security measures in cooperation with the respective authorities. Around 70 companies are working on their prototypes of flying taxis. In a few years, it wouldn’t be surprising if people took cabs to work.