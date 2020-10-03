Special measures relating to public procurement: a call for common sense | Opinion

The government is preparing to approve, in the Assembly of the Republic, with the apparent approval of the opposition, which seems to be undermined by the pandemic, a legal regime of extreme gravity.

Throughout the pandemic, legal degrees that appear to have been crafted headlong, weightless and without a sense of proportion have mushroomed. However, the seriousness of the regime contained in Bill 41 / XIV, which is awaiting approval by the Assembly of the Republic and can be viewed on the respective website, exceeds all limits.

The aforementioned draft law deals with special measures to be taken in the area of ​​public procurement – no more, no less, than the area of ​​the exercise of public powers in which all studies show that the risks (and cases) of corruption are larger, involving the promotion of public officials or the illicit financing of parties by economic agents interested in concluding contracts with the State and local communities.

However, in a context where we all see, before our incredulous eyes, accusations of corruption that affect all sectors of social life, it is difficult to believe that the government is proposing to approve a regime of “special measures for the award of contracts. public procurement ”in which, in the name of a putative urgency in the use of the funds which arrive there, the fundamental elements of rationality and transparency in the use of public resources are specified.

Indeed, the aforementioned “special measures” establish an exceptional regime to be adopted for all major public contracts which, until 2022, will be celebrated by the State and by local communities for the revival of the economy in terms of projects co-financed by European funds, housing and decentralization, information and knowledge technologies, execution of the economic and social stabilization program, fuel management within the framework of the integrated management system for rural fires and agrifood products.

This regime recalls the regime of Decree-Law No. 34/2009, of February 6, of sad memory, which was at the origin, among other things, of pharaonic contracts still relevant today, celebrated by the public company Parque Escolar.

And what is established, with respect to all these contracts, is that they can be concluded without competing with very high values, corresponding to the threshold values ​​of European directives, and without imposing limits on the conclusion of successive contracts with the same entities. It is therefore not necessary to justify the exemption from competition because of the urgency, which the law presumes in accordance with the recommendations of the Court of Auditors – and the public procurement code requires it for higher value contracts. . And, icing on the cake, the universe of covered contracts is not even closed, because it can be extended by ministerial decree (!) To all contracts, provided that each minister, in his area of ​​intervention, considers that they aim to respect the Economic and Social Stabilization Program approved by the government.

This regime recalls the regime of Legislative Decree No.34 / 2009, of February 6, of sad memory, which established a similar regime to revive the economy in the fields of modernization of the school park, renewable energies, he energy efficiency and energy transport networks, modernization of technological infrastructure and urban rehabilitation – a regime which, among other things, gave rise to pharaonic contracts still relevant today, celebrated by the public company Parque Escolar. Now, what this proposed law demonstrates is that even with the mistakes we made previously, we will not learn.

Tenders, as well as cost-benefit evaluations, are not boring, which only wastes time, but important tools to rationalize the allocation of public resources, which, on the one hand, allow to avoid the weighting of projects and on the other hand, choose, in a transparent manner, the most effective proposals, under conditions of equal opportunities vis-à-vis the various economic operators.

On the other hand, it remains to be shown that all the contracts to be signed by 2022 in all the targeted sectors are, by definition and by nature, characterized by an urgency incompatible with the holding of calls for tenders and non-compliance with other rules aimed at promoting rationality and transparency. In addition, the competitions should not be so long and the law already establishes regimes in which duly justified urgency, when it exists, allows it to be dispensed with: the waiver of the reasoning requirement can only serve to cover situations where the urgency is not justified.

It is difficult to see if what supports the bill in question is only voluntarism and recklessness. But it does not matter: in any case, what is proposed there is a regime which creates the objective conditions for an unprecedented assault on public funds, so it is necessary, if there is still time, to appeal to common sense. To prevent the years 2021 and 2022 from becoming a new black page in the sad national history of the waste of each person’s resources for the benefit of a few.

The author writes according to the new spelling agreement

