And a transparent website on European funds? | Opinion

I have never spoken to a politician who did not complain about the state bureaucracy. It could be a mayor or even a prime minister – everyone lamented how difficult it is to move the public machine, and how that is the main reason the executive is not more effective and productive. I don’t think these are bogus complaints or excuses for bad debts. The burden of bureaucracy is enormous, in fact, and that is why I perceive – without irony – the concern of the government to relax certain types of procedures, in order to make the execution of the next European funds more agile.

continue reading