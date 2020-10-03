Google is investing $ 1 billion in pay media

Google has announced the launch of a new press service called the Google News Showcase. Mountain View has invested $ 1 billion in partnerships with publishers keen to participate in its program, which is available today in Germany and Brazil.

Almost 200 publishers that are already partners

Google boss Sundar Pichai himself announced this in a blog post. Google News Showcase will highlight long and well-documented articles produced by the media it will work with. They can then choose what content they want to promote. This approach differs from our other news products because it depends on the editorial decisions of the media about which stories to show readers and how to display them. Present, ”writes Pichai. In particular, they can improve their articles thanks to in-depth contextualization, chronology, bulleted lists, or even related articles.

In the same category

Alibaba’s cloud proves its worth

The service is initially available through the Google News application on Android and then expanded to iOS and then to the company’s search engine. Google already works with almost 200 publishers from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Argentina, Great Britain and Australia. Among them are Der Spiegel, Die Zeit, Stern and Folha de S. Paulo. It is not yet known whether it will one day be used in France.

According to Sundar Pichai, his company’s investment in an information-related business is unprecedented. In fact, the media will share the $ 1 billion sum. The CEO explains his approach:

“The newspaper business model – based on advertising and subscription revenue – has evolved for more than a century as the public turned to other sources of information, including radio, television, and later the proliferation of cable television and satellite radio. The internet was the last change, and it certainly won’t be the last. Together with other companies, governments and civil societies, we want to do our part to ensure that journalism of the 21st century not only survives but also thrives. “

Perfect timing?

However, we can’t help but notice the perfect timing of the Google News Showcase release. While a large-scale antitrust lawsuit is directed across the Atlantic against Mountain View, it has recently come into conflict with the Australian authorities. The latter, in fact, took new measures to get Google and Facebook to pay the media and they didn’t really like it. The Alphabet daughter wrote a letter to Australian citizens claiming the law was harming their daily lives.

For almost ten years now, many media have been demanding payment from Google for presenting their content on its platform. When some will finally be successful, it remains to be seen whether those who do not participate in the program will still be eligible for the same promotion on Google News …