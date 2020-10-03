Letters to the Director | Opinion

Engineering in Portugal

The president of the Order of Engineers is elected to protect and promote the interests of engineers, and the dignity of the remuneration must be at the head of those interests. In civil engineering, this dignity has reached such low levels that the class should be ashamed of itself. The main reason for this situation is in the process of awarding projects and works, which are almost always determined by the lowest prices, and which often result in litigation, poor performance, cancellation of contracts, insecurity, all despite the European requirements for proper use. public money.

The State, which insists on doing so, while knowing the consequences on the quality of the product it receives, has a particular responsibility to set a standard of mediocrity in the management of our taxes. In Portugal, over the last ten years, more than 80% of important public works have been awarded to the bidder with the lowest price, almost all of these awards involving companies from European countries, where Portuguese companies do not ‘have no chance,, to participate in contests.

We know that these companies end up going to the market, paying shameful salaries to engineers and that most of these public works soon come into conflict with the Portuguese state. In this pattern, a large part of European money and our taxes ends up leaving the country, contributing little or not to our economy, before favoring that of others. These are serious obstacles to a better remuneration of Portuguese engineers and it is to them that the Order of Engineers must be present first.

Our engineering has all the skills, capabilities and the future to develop the biggest projects anywhere in the world, and they prove it daily. This year, a large number of top-rated young people have taken and entered civil engineering courses. For example, at the University of Porto, 50% of classifications were greater than 15 values.

António Campos e Matos, Porto

Quino

There are those who questioned society, politics and the family. Joaquim Salvador Lavado Téjon gave life and soul to Mafalda, the fantastic female cartoon character. The titles of his books are indicators of social intervention. Peace According to Mafalda, parents’ accounts with Mafalda and politics according to Mafalda should be part of the national reading plan. “The importance of the indicator is impressive. A boss points the indicator… and three thousand workers take to the streets. This must be the indicator of unemployment, which is talked about so much, ”Quino wrote in As Crises, according to Mafalda.

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

PUBLIC Bad

The headline of the news article “Galinha buys 10.5% more from Global Media”, published in yesterday’s edition, is incorrect. As we read in this text, Marco Galinha bought the first 10.5% of the media group which owns Diário de Notícias, Jornal de Notícias and TSF. To the recipient, our apologies.

