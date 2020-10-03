ESL and DreamHack merge to become ESL Gaming

ESL and DreamHack, two of the world’s largest organizers of eSports tournaments, have joined forces under a single banner, as we learned on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. This new company called ELS Gaming is now in effect and aims to shape the future of eSports worldwide.

Driven by the Modern Times Group, ELS and DreamHack become one

ESL (Electronic Sports League) is one of the largest esports companies in the world. DreamHack is one of the premier productions of sports tournaments and other video game conventions. The two companies have jointly decided to merge into one unit and thus become ESL Gaming.

We remind you that the Swedish company Modern Times Group bought DreamHack in 2015, parallel to the acquisition of the majority of ESL shares in the same year. While the two companies have operated independently to this day, they have already shared their resources and have largely helped each other over the past few years. Ultimately, this merger is just the culmination of a collaboration that has already proven itself.

Despite being regrouped under the same banner, ESL and DreamHack keep their names for all the competitions and festivals they have organized individually in the past: DreamHack Masters, DreamHack Open, ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters and ESL Pro League, ECN, ESL Pro Tour and the Intel Grand Slam thus retain their title.

ELS Gaming aims to shape the future of eSports

Under the direction of Craig Levine and Ralf Reichert, this new structure (ESL Gaming) promises to “highlight new innovations to fans and gaming communities through events, platforms, formats and games (…) in all regions of the world”. Craig Levine specifies:

“By maximum collaboration and bringing together some of the best creative and visionary minds in the games industry, we will jointly drive the innovation that drives this area through products and the most extraordinary events. There will be more opportunities for our partners to connect with us through a wider range of activations at all levels of the sport and in all aspects of the game. And for our fans, this means we will offer one of the most extensive esports and games portfolios on the market. “

Ambitious promises that require significant financial resources to be built up. Professional esports competitions that could be a winner for ELS Gaming as of this year have broken all-time records. What’s more, the property should have had sales of over $ 1 billion in 2020 if Covid-19 hadn’t become part of history.