The State will restore 200 million euros of VAT to consumers | Covid-19
The government plans to set aside a budget of 200 million euros to return the VAT collected in the restaurant, hotel and cultural sectors to consumers, the PUBLIC has learned. The tax declaration program will be part of the state budget for 2021 and was presented by Prime Minister António Costa to the parties and publicly announced at the tourism summit hosted by the Confederation of Tourism of Portugal (CTP) .
