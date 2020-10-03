On the google shopping tab, the product sheets are free

In a blog post, Google announced new measures, including free product lists on the “Shopping” tab.

“The branches have succeeded in transforming their customers into Internet customers,” confided Echos to Marc Lolivier, General Manager of the Association for Distance Selling and E-Commerce (Fevad).

During the lockdown, companies focused their strategies on online trading, which exploded. According to Echoes’ article, non-food chain store websites grew 67%. Fnac, Boulanger and Decathlon have more than doubled their online sales. Pure players like Amazon or Cdiscount recorded growth of 4% in March and April.

Google is taking advantage of this opportunity and before the end of October, the Shopping Tab product sheets will be free to merchants in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This also applies to companies that do not buy advertising on Google. For Merchant Center customers, the free product sheets are also free and appear automatically in the “Shopping” tab.

The free product sheets have been tested in the US since April 27, 2020.

Google Shopping relies on SMEs

According to a study carried out by Google, 99% of businesses in France are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). or a company with fewer than 250 employees whose annual turnover does not exceed 50 million euros and whose balance sheet does not exceed 43 million euros. A third of them don’t have a website, so the prospects for development are enormous.

Based on this observation, Google has chosen a strategy to target SMEs and increase their sales. In September, the American company offered “Let’s Accelerate Business Together” training courses that allowed Google to understand SMB expectations in order to develop its offering. After these meetings, the American launched a website entirely dedicated to SMEs in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

According to a BPIFrance study, 91% of executives expect the crisis to have a negative impact on their activities in the second quarter of 2020. 41% expect annual sales to decline by more than 30%. Then there are the numerous loans that companies take out to cope with the health crisis. Google’s announcement, which comes just before the holiday season, is positive for merchants, especially those whose balance sheet is modeled on the calendar year.