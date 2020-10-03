Trump with corona infection in hospital: “I think I’m fine” – politics

US President Donald Trump has been hospitalized for being infected with the corona virus. According to the White House, this was a precautionary measure on the recommendation of the doctors. Trump arrived by helicopter at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, north of Washington, Friday evening (local time).

“I think I’m doing really well,” Trump said in a short video message he recorded in the White House and posted on his Twitter account when he arrived at the clinic.

Leaving the White House, the president demonstrated to cameras that he was standing upright. He showed the reporters present a thumb and waved, then walked across the lawn as usual to the helicopter waiting a few yards away. Trump wore a suit with a tie and mouth and nose protection and was accompanied by associates who also wore masks. The 50-year-old first lady was in the White House. Trump said in his video message that his wife is “doing very well.”

A few hours later, Trump sent out another tweet re-writing that everything was going well.

Trump will work from the president’s office at the clinic for the next few days, the White House said. The president is showing “mild symptoms” after the infection. But he is still cheerful and has worked all day.

Shortly after midnight, Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday that he and his wife Melania (50) had tested positive for the corona virus. “We immediately begin our quarantine and recovery. We will get through this TOGETHER. Shortly afterwards, his doctor Sean Conley issued a statement. At the age of 74, Trump is considered a corona risk patient.

Trump needs to change his election campaign

The infection causes further unrest in the already chaotic election year. In less than five weeks – November 3 – Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be running for election. Trump is now being forced to suspend his personal appearances. Campaign chief Bill Stepien announced on Friday that all previously announced events involving the Republican would either be postponed or held online. Biden continues his election campaign against it.

Regardless of the coronavirus pandemic, he had campaigned in front of thousands of supporters in recent weeks, always appearing without a mask. Trump’s campaign team said events with members of the Trump family would also be postponed. For all other events it is decided on a case-by-case basis whether to be held or canceled.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to resume his campaign events. Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, his doctor said. Pence would have to step in if Trump could no longer do his job. In view of the hospital stay, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah made it clear to ABC News that the president had not turned the office over to his deputy.

According to his personal doctor, Trump was given a dose of an antibody cocktail on Friday – an experimental treatment method. He also takes zinc, vitamin D, the stomach medicine famotidine, the sleep hormone melatonin and aspirin. He showed signs of fatigue; there were no further details about his symptoms. However, First Lady Melania was told that she is still fine and that she only has a mild cough and headache. US media reported that Trump had a fever.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Junior, told Fox News, “Of course he takes it seriously, but he’s a fighter.” He was amazed that his father could get the virus. “If he can get it, probably anyone can get it.”

The contamination of the president once again points to the pandemic, which is far from over in the US. More than 7.3 million infections are known and more than 208,000 people have died after being infected. Critics are making heavy accusations of Trump for his crisis management. He had said several times that the virus would just go away and openly questioned his experts’ ratings. He mocked the Democrat Biden for his caution in the pandemic.

Biden holds back with attacks – but not with criticism

Biden declined to attack the incumbent party during an election campaign, but hinted at his lax handling of the corona virus. Trump’s infection is a warning to take the virus seriously, Biden said in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “It doesn’t go away automatically.” Biden called on people to listen to scientists in the pandemic, wear masks, keep their distance and wash their hands regularly.

“It’s not about being a tough guy,” said the Democrat. It’s all about making your contribution. “We as a nation need to deal better with this pandemic,” he warned. Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor had previously announced that the 77-year-old and his wife Jill Biden had tested negative.

Biden and Trump took to a stage on Tuesday during their first TV debate. The two opponents always kept a clear distance from each other – according to media reports, that was almost four meters. However, they did not wear masks in the heated and loud discussion. Trump could have been contagious in the days before his positive corona test. It also remained unclear whether the candidates could have been behind the scenes in the immediate vicinity.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the risk of serious illness from 50 to 60 years is steadily increasing with coronavirus infections. Pre-existing conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity are other risk factors. A health check is published once a year on Trump’s general condition. Personal physician Conley wrote in the latest report in early June that the president was healthy.

The focus is also increasingly on an event last Saturday at the White House. In addition to two Republican senators and the president of the Catholic University of Notre Dame, Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway also announced on Friday that she was infected with the corona virus. Everyone was at the rose garden with countless other guests on Saturday when Trump proposed conservative attorney Amy Coney Barrett as a candidate for the US Supreme Court vacancy.