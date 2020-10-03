The headache of what still separates Germany, 30 years after reunification | Germany

It is more what unites the two Germans than what separates them: demography, education, retirement or the participation of women in the labor market, underlined two reports published in September, just before the 30th anniversary of reunification. , which is celebrated this Saturday. . There are, however, preferences that remain, a report from the Institute for Population and Development said in a side note: in the East, volleyball is played more, in the West, tennis.

