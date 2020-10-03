After the corona infection of the American president: Trump’s campaign leader Stepien also tested positive – politically

Trump is being treated with an experimental antibody cocktail

Donald Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail after his corona infection. The president had been given a dose of synthetic antibodies from US pharmaceutical company Regeneron, Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said in a statement the White House released on Friday. This is a “precautionary measure”.

The president also takes zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, a drug for sleep disorders, the antacid famotidine and a daily aspirin.

“The president is tired but cheerful,” Conley writes. Trump is under investigation by a team of experts who will submit further treatment proposals. Trump’s wife Melania, who is also infected with the corona virus, has only “a mild cough and headache”.