Elvira Fortunato: “Materials from transparent electronics are used today in multi-millionaire industries” | Interview

Scientist Elvira Fortunato Nuno Ferreira Santos

At the end of September, Elvira Fortunato received the Horizon 2020 Impact Prize for the Invisible project, which had already received a grant from the European Research Council in 2008. Through this project, she ended up contributing to the creation of a new space technology – transparent electronics and the use of sustainable materials – which made it possible to produce (among other applications) the world’s first fully transparent display.

continue reading