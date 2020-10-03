San Diego Loyal loses points, but will fight | Planispheric

“The Show Must Go On,” is a performing arts motto (and the title of a Queen song). It is also in sport, also a scenic art, with its stage, its performers and its audience. When the show goes on under exceptional circumstances, it is often understood as a demonstration of sacrifice, of overcoming and can be an example. But the show doesn’t always have to go on, as players from San Diego Loyal, a second division American football team, who left a game they won in the middle of a game demonstrated this week because a opponent directed homophobic slurs against one of your own.

