EasyCamp: Pull over and pretend the farm is yours | report

A dream farm to wake up in your caravan. This is how EasyCamp, an agro-tourism network, offers us the opportunity to visit rural areas of Portugal and spend the night at the invitation of the producer in exchange for the purchase of products belonging to him. In practice, bottles of wine, mountain cheese (and a native tree), herbal teas and wine salt that we bought are just excuses to visit the farms and immerse themselves in the techniques and traditions, walk around a 1975 Bedford, learn how to make cheese, watch the birth of two sheep, pick figs for breakfast and sleep in the sand that feeds the vines. The landscapes, the experiences, the people – who welcome us as if we were family -, the smells, the sunrise and the sunset are left at home.

