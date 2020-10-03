There is a lot of cinema at Curtas 2020 – and not just in Vila do Conde | Cinema

In the “Year of All Risks” 2020, IndieLisboa demonstrated that it is still possible to have a face-to-face film festival with the support of the public. After MOTELX and Queer Lisboa, which have kept their original (and usual) September dates, now comes the turn of Curtas Vila do Conde, whose 28th edition begins this Saturday and continues until the 11th.

Editing in person, yes, centered but embracing a philosophy of “extended festival”. For the first time, the National Competition (which we will come back to later) is “open” to the public who does not visit during the festival period: after the sessions in Vila do Conde, the 17 films can be viewed on the following days Porto (Trindade cinema), Faro (at the IPDJ auditorium) and Lisbon (ideal cinema). And they will also – along with most programs – be available online for those who prefer to watch at home. The platform will be open from Saturday at reasonable prices: € 1.20 for an individual short, € 2.40 for a long, or € 10 for a digital pass giving access to the entire program. All contest selections will be fully available for a home visit after the first exhibition in Vila do Conde and until October 18.

That said, in addition to the security measures imposed by the pandemic situation, Curtas is peacefully following his usual path. This year with a particularly busy schedule, with names like Jafar Panahi, Sergei Loznitsa, Guy Maddin and Nicolás Pereda in the international competitive section, as well as new titles from the usual Ben Russell, Ben Rivers or Laura Huertas Millán.

Kelly Reichardt’s magnificent new feature “First Cow” should not reach Portuguese cinemas

The official opening (this afternoon at 5 p.m., repeating Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9.45 p.m.) is performed with Casa de Antiguidades, the debut feature by Brazilian João Paulo Miranda Maria after a series of acclaimed shorts, and one of the titles that would have been part of the Official Selection of Cannes 2020 (was now in San Sebastián). The festival also presents First Cow, the beautiful novelty of another Curtas regular, Kelly Reichardt, which is not expected to reach Portuguese theaters (Sunday 4, 10:15 p.m. and Saturday 10, 7 p.m.); and offers a program of recent short films by filmmakers who have already reached the “level” of feature films (Sunday 4, 9.45 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m., 5 p.m.). They are the Portuguese João Pedro Rodrigues (Potemkin Steps), the Greek Yorgos Lanthimos, director of A Favorita (Nimic, with Matt Dillon), the Briton Jonathan Glazer, author of Under the Skin (The Fall), and the ‘Spanish José Luis Guerín, he of the Academy of the Muses (De una Isla).

New Wave, memory and women

Along with the news, the “historical” Cinema Revisitado section starts tonight (9.45pm), with one of the flagship titles of new Portuguese cinema before April 25: O Recado (1971), first (and long invisible) long feature – film by José Fonseca e Costa (1933-2015), with Maria Cabral, Luís Filipe Rocha and Paco Nieto, in the new copy restored by Cinemateca Portuguesa. Saturday 10 (4 p.m.) is the centenary of the first film directed by burlesque master Buster Keaton. Uma Semana, or the vicissitudes of a newlywed couple and their home ready to reunite, will be presented in a session presented by critic João Lopes, exploring the modernity of Keaton’s work in dialogue with Jean-Luc Godard and the Short film from 1961 that he directed with François Truffaut, Une histoire de l’eau.

Godard, moreover, will be doubly present in this Curtas, since the researcher Nicole Brenez programmed three sessions with the classifieds and the trailers of the master of the New Wave, under the credits Pro / Motion (Wednesday 7, Thursday 8 and Friday 9, always at 7 p.m.). And Curtas pays tribute to Vicente Pinto Abreu, programmer, DJ and jury coordinator who was one of the organization’s most beloved figures, who died prematurely a few months ago, with a special session (Monday 5, 9:45 p.m.) showing two of his headboard films ”: the legendary“ photo-romance ”by Chris Marker, La Jetée and Boro in the Box, biographical fantasy by Frenchman Bertrand Mandico on the controversial Walerian Borowczyk, who won the International Short Film Competition in 2011.

In an edition that also includes the Spanish Isaki Lacuesta for a retrospective and exhibition at the Solar Gallery and which highlights the work of three female voices – the Panamanian Ana Elena Tejera, the Portuguese descendant Ana Maria Gomes and the Spanish Elena López Riera – continues to bet on school cinema (with the Take One section!) And films for the youngest (Curtinhas). The 28th Curtas program is full of cinema; it remains to be expected that the public will answer the call.

