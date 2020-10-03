“Continue to edit!” Asks the Lisbon Graphics Fair. Even in the event of a pandemic | Books

The third edition of the Feira Gráfica de Lisboa, devoted to editorial microprojects, will take place from October 3 to 11, at the White Pavilion of the Lisbon Museum, under the slogan “Continue to Publish!”. “At a time when digital technology is gaining momentum, we are talking about a connection with paper which continues to be privileged in the editorial world,” Emanuel Cameiro, member of the organization and curator of the event, explained to P3.

This year, the fair will take different forms, due to covid-19. Previously, it gathered 7,000 people in two exhibition days, this year, once the number of people allowed in a reduced space, the team chose to organize an exhibition of selected works in a different place – one that wants acquire them, will have to do it on the Internet. According to Filipa Valladares, one of the managers of the Graphic Design Fair and curator of the event, the selection of editions is made on the basis of works published between November 2019 and September 2020.

Thus, the Feira Gráfica de Lisboa, which during the two previous editions took place at the Mercado de Santa Clara, is moving this year to the Lisbon Museum, with more than a hundred publishers, authors and independent artists. Participants include publishers such as Douda Correria, Sapata Press, no (editions), Abysmo, Averno, Oficina Arara, Edições Húmus, Stolen Books and the Homem do Saco project.

The change in location also stems from the fact that the Santa Clara market is gathering an accidental audience, says Emanuel Cameira. As the exhibition coincided with the traditional Feira da Ladra, many people gathered in front of the Feira Gráfica. This year, at the Pavilhão Branco of the Lisbon museum, “whoever really wants to go and not who is in the neighborhood will go”, predicts the curator.

Along with books, illustrations and photographs, works in other formats, such as cultural journals, fanzines and screen prints, will be available. Images of the interiors of the publications will be on display to whet visitors’ appetites and some artists have also been invited to exhibit their works.

Throughout the exhibition, a program of interviews with participants is also planned to discuss the constraints and opportunities of publishing during a pandemic or how to be a freelance author and have support for publishing. Topics covered also include (anti) racism, gender inequalities, abuse of political and police power, among others.

The first conversation will take place on October 4 and will be themed “Graphic Activism”. It follows “Creation as an affront” on the 5th and, two days later, “Publish in times of pandemic”. Finally, on October 10, the sessions end with a conversation on “Independence and support for publishing”.

The Lisbon Graphics Fair can be visited from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Entrance is free, but with limited capacity. The purchase of the works can be done through the event website, and the organization will then direct orders to the respective publishers.

