North Korea carried out cyber attacks against 28 UN members

A group of hackers affiliated with North Korea launched cyber attacks against several members of the organization, according to a UN report. This practice is far from alien to Kim Jong-un’s land … Explanations.

Phishing attacks

UN officials learned of these cyber attacks after one of the member countries alerted them. They took place between March and April 2020 and were addressed to 28 members of the organization, including 11 on the Security Council. They targeted the Gmail addresses of the latter in the form of phishing: the emails looked like security warnings from the United Nations or requests for interviews from journalists. In both cases, the goal was to obtain personal information from members or to install malware on their device.

The target group was aligned with their current position within the international organization. Indeed, the hackers wanted to know more about possible new plans to impose sanctions on North Korea. When asked by the ZDNet media, Sveva Vittoria Scenarelli, an expert on cyber attacks, explained the hacker’s approach:

“This is not an isolated incident, we believe that certain people are targeted based on their role and the information they have access to. With that in mind, this type of alignment is most likely motivated by specific goals, be it information gathering or something else. “

North Korean cyber attacks are widespread

These cyberattacks are the work of a group called Kimsuky and are by no means the first attempt. Another UN report released in March revealed two attack campaigns against members of the organization led by the same group. Each time they were carried out in the form of phishing. Sveva Vittoria Scenarelli explains that Kimsuky continues to attack UN officials. In particular, she mentioned the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as a privileged target.

The cyber attacks carried out by North Korea are anything but isolated phenomena. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it had attempted to attack officials in the United States, Japan and South Korea. A 2019 United Nations report alleged the dictatorship earned $ 2 billion from cyber attacks, money that was subsequently fed into its nuclear weapons program.