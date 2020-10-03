International
Famalicão: in Ferrugem, it is slowly, slowly, that the best juices and flavors are released
The art of slow cooking is ancestral and through it the most sophisticated techniques and practices have been established. The essence is in the heat, which extracts the flavor and gives balance. And for that, nothing like slow fire, cooking in iron pots with three legs, which involves broth, juice and extraction. But the important thing is always the quality of the products, Renato Cunha showed in his restaurant in Famalicão.