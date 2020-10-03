Autumn, age and the near future | Megaphone

The first of October is already good in the fall. The date chosen by the United Nations to celebrate International Day of Older Persons seems frankly correct. It’s that time of year when the days start to get shorter, the most inviting time for a mantle, the memory of the fireplace begins to replace the afternoons with a towel lying on the beach. A well-fitting metaphor.

However, this time I saw more winter. Media exploration for the day focused on the most fragile seniors, daycares, homes and caregivers. Whenever we talk about the elderly, we tend to do so from the perspective of the past. It seems strange to me that at a time when we know so well that the age pyramid will continue to grow at the top and that the elderly will soon be the dominant group of the population, we have no better plans for the future. Today they represent around 10% of the population, in less than 30 years they will be close to 25%, with a large percentage living alone.

Being a senior shouldn’t be a punishment won by daring to do it. We must move forward in the mentality and normalize old age. It takes a lively home down the street, human and personal, a new community reinvented to explore and share the good times of beautiful fall afternoons.

Almost all generations of seniors were similar until the turn of this century. More or less the same humble origin, more or less the same life expectancy, more or less the same physical, economic or social dependence in the last years of life. The resignation was part of the lexicon, going “quickly and well” was part of the best we could aspire to.

But this scenario will soon be a thing of the past. The generation which will occupy the oldest group in the years to come will be more urban, educated, coming from another socio-economic stratum, with another relation to technology. The villages are deserted. Cafes and parks are less and less part of urban life and of relational hubs. The emigration of the youngest remains an undeniable reality and classic nuclear families are rarer.

This means that we must necessarily rethink the social model that will welcome these people and, ultimately, us. Not everyone will want to be in your apartment all day, others will not have this opportunity and not everyone will retain their autonomy to do so. And here we are not necessarily talking about dementia, but the way to prevent it is as biological as it is behavioral. And the community solutions that exist today are totally inadequate to maintain a standard of quality of life.

The model of homes and daycares is completely outdated. It is a hospital and industrial model, with long corridors of attitudes on the assembly line and a total lack of autonomy. Above all, it is an extremely impersonal model. It is run in a way that sometimes seems to be aimed more at “hiding” old age than celebrating it, with rare exceptions that are rarely seen working in the field.

Despite a certain scarcity of European projects, there are more and more experimental models and studies exploring the reality that old age should not be isolated and not very stimulating. In the Netherlands and Sweden, residential projects that bring young and old together are the novelty, creating a sense of community, which maintains the connections and the emphasis on good humor, learning, the exchange of conversations and help between generations, with the support of technology and that of humanism.

The stigma of loneliness and the fear of living alone is combated, even for those who are fully self-sufficient and simply have their families apart. Imagine the quality of life of some seniors who know them well … and who would like them to have the opportunity to be as surrounded by energy and care every day as when the family prepares Sunday lunch.

At the same time, if these places are regularly visited by a health team, the gain and the clearance allowed for health systems can be of a truly essential dimension for their future stability. There are already teams dedicated to hospitalization and home consultation, their path is trodden and accessible for growth.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Let’s take advantage of the date and the celebration. This issue needs to be put on the public agenda. Discuss, propose, plan, legislate. We ask for an idea of ​​local scale, of a personalized character, of attention to the years precisely gains of rest and comfort after a working life.

Being a senior shouldn’t be a punishment won by daring to do it. We must advance the mentality and normalize old age. It takes a lively home down the street, human and personal, a new community reinvented to explore and share the good times of beautiful fall afternoons.

continue reading