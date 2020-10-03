Baidu raises $ 2.5 billion for its voice assistant

Baidu Capital, the Chinese conglomerate Citic and its investment arm Citic Private Equity as well as the Chinese investment company IDG Capital (one of the shareholders of Olympique Lyonnais) participated in the contribution of the Smart Living Group to a total of 2.5 billion euros.

The Smart Living Group is Baidu’s branch specializing in voice assistants and smart devices. By and large, the Smart Living Group could be defined as the artificial intelligence (AI) branch of Baidu with its flagship technology: the DuerOS voice assistant.

The level of fundraising is unknown. The only information disclosed by the company is the valuation: 2.5 billion euros. This leaves little transparency about the funds actually held. Baidu says the final transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, and he will continue to be the majority shareholder and thus retain decision-making powers.

Baidu’s strategy: diversifying its activities

DuerOS is used to take advantage of the group’s other technologies, such as Baidu’s Xiaodu devices. The brand’s wireless speakers and headphones are equipped with the DuerOS voice assistant. This point embodies Baidu’s main advantage of being able to develop programs and then integrate them into his intelligent objects or those of his partners. DuerOS is an open platform that can be integrated into various devices.

Baidu, which is part of BATX, the Chinese equivalent of GAFA, has suffered from the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, particularly from the advertising breakdown. According to eMarketer, digital advertising spend will only increase by 5%, while the forecast was around 13%.

The competition among Chinese companies continues to rage

Beyond Covid-19, Baidu’s advertising market is threatened by the growth of TikTok, which is generating a lot of advertising revenue. Diversification of activities seems necessary for the company that owns the most widely used search engine in China. This desire for diversification has already been demonstrated, for example with the introduction of a streaming video service.

The giant Tencent is also one of Baidu’s main competitors. Internet users are moving away from the search engine for WeChat, Tencent’s super app that allows users to search for and access services from the same platform. In order to survive in the competition, Baidu created the “Baidu App”, which in June 2020 had 204 million users. Like the development of Smart Living, this application is part of the strategy to diversify activities. This fundraising could therefore be a harbinger of the group’s new dynamic, which is also focused on AI.

In line with this strategy, Baidu is currently negotiating a fundraising campaign worth around € 2 billion with investors to set up a company specializing in biotechnology. The job of this company would be to develop an AI capable of making drugs and diagnosing diseases. This creation testifies to China’s desire to bring together companies from the digital sector and the industrial sector.