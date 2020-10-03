Lakers dominate missing Heat and two NBA title triumphs | NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers won Friday (124-114) the second game of the North American Basketball League (NBA) play-off final, making the most of the injuries that “decimated” Miami. Heat.

In the Orlando bubble, the match ended almost before the start, because Erik Spoestra did not have two of his best three players at his disposal: the Slovenian baseline Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, the only real post of the team.

The Heat, who had already lost the first game in 116-98 – in which they were without Dragic to finish the first part and Adebayo to start the second – fought, tried to compete, but never really recovered. question the superiority of the Lakers, now two title triumphs.

Anthony Davis, author of 32 points, with an impressive 75% in shots from the field (15 of 20) and 14 rebounds, and LeBron James, with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, stood out in the Lakers, alongside Rajon Rondo (16 points and 10 assists).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma, both with 11 points, also had positive performances in Frank Vogel’s set, who hit 16 “trebles” (of 47 tried) and gained 16 offensive rebounds, against just six of the Heat.

In the Miami set, the highlight was Jimmy Butler, who, without Dragic and Adebayo, had to play 44.44 minutes and was the big leader, ending the game with 25 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Also note the 24 points and nine rebounds of substitute Kelly Olynyk and, collectively, for the 31 free throws made, in 34 attempts (91.2%).

Despite the marked absences, the Heat still balanced the game at the start, but with enormous superiority next to the basket, the Lakers gradually took over and, without forcing, the first period ended with six points at the highest (29 -23).

At the start of the second quarter, the Californians started hitting long shots – from the area where they threw a record 27 in the first game, scoring nine points – and, at a glance, had increased the gap by 13 points (40-27).

The Heat reacted anyway, placing themselves at four points (45-41, 47-43 and 49-45), but, led by Rajon Rondo, Frank Vogel’s team again dominated and reached the break to win by 14 points (68-54), after leading by a maximum of 17.

In the second part, the Miami team tried to keep the race going, without giving up, not even when the handicap reached 18 (82-64, 88-70 and 90-72), largely because of a “demonic Anthony Davis, who scored 15 points in the third period.

The Heat, with Kelly Olynyk in a great shot, managed to make the difference at home units (100-91) and just didn’t come close due to a new appearance in Rondo’s game.

At the start of the fourth period, the Lakers went badly, missing successive shots, even with several second and third chances, but on the other side of the field, the “five” of Spoelstra did not profit and the gap is stayed around 10 points, even ending at that figure (124-114).

The final continues on Sunday, still in the Orlando “bubble”, the Lakers having the opportunity to place themselves in a title triumph, a very likely scenario if Dragic and Adebayo do not return.

