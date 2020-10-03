Godard, the pro-engine | Cinema

Among the attractions of this year’s edition of Curtas de Vila do Conde (between October 3 and 11) is a program, or more strictly a series of three programs, dedicated to Jean-Luc Godard, with selection and organization by Nicole Brenez, who has collaborated in recent years with the Franco-Swiss filmmaker – her name appears in the credits of The Image Book, Godard’s latest feature film. The Godardian corpus is immense, reflecting the overflowing creativity of the director and his formidable rhythm of production, and the arrival of the video, from the 70s and 80s, led to the multiplication of the work in innumerable small objects. , “Shrapnel” that it launches in the cosmos and that sometimes, even for attentive adepts, becomes difficult to follow in its entirety.

