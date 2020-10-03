After a raid on her apartment: Russian journalist sets herself on fire and dies – politically

One day after authorities raided her home in Russia, opposition journalist Irina Slavina set herself on fire. She died on Friday after setting herself on fire outside an office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, 400 kilometers east of Moscow. She had previously written on her Facebook page, “Hold the Russian Federation responsible for my death.”

The day before her death, Slavina said her house had been searched by the police. Notebooks, her laptop and other electronics, as well as her daughter’s laptop and her husband’s cell phone, were confiscated. Also searched for material from the opposition group “Open Russia”, which is funded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Slawina worked as editor-in-chief for the small news company Kosa Press.

Members of the Russian opposition said Slavina was under pressure from the authorities for a long time. “In recent years, she has been subject to endless persecution by the authorities for her activities for the opposition,” politician Dmitri Gudkov wrote on Instagram. “What a nightmare,” Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin tweeted. “The government is breaking people mentally.” (Reuters)