The Minister of the Economy admits a new wave of layoffs: “You have to be ready for anything” | Pedro Siza Vieira

The Minister of the Economy admits that there could be a new wave of layoffs in the fall, despite the measures taken to avoid this. In an interview with TSF and Dinheiro Vivo, Pedro Siza Vieira also said that “we cannot be optimistic” about the economy, but the worst is over.

As the ban on companies that have signed up to the simplified layoff ends in October, the minister is hopeful that there won’t be many layoffs and that normalcy will happen sooner rather than later.

Proactive fiscal policy to prevent economic depression

“We have to be prepared for anything. We have to prepare for the worst, ”said Siza Vieira, who hopes that measures such as support for businesses and underutilization of labor rates will fill this gap. Normality may take a long time to arrive, but then “the role of the state is to provide this kind of cover against risk and uncertainty. “We are providing additional support so they can continue until the demand returns.”

“The conviction is that when there is a normalization of the health situation, this consumption will recover. Travel will come back, people will spend again and investment will start to grow again, ”the Minister of the Economy said, hopefully.

Despite everything, the minister declared that the country had done well “in the face of the violence of the contraction of the economy”, since presenting “8.1% of the unemployment rate is really remarkable – we are at the level of 2017, which was a very good year. The number of people employed increased in July and August compared to previous months. “

The impact of the pandemic on the Portuguese economy is worrying, the effects of the crisis “are going to be harder than we anticipated in May” and the minister does not hide that the difficult times are not over yet, but they are about to improve. “We cannot be optimistic, because the drop in demand is very large – consumption has fallen, exports have fallen, investments have fallen very significantly as economic agents contract due to the uncertain health situation. But it is also true that the data we have month after month shows what I said a few weeks ago and which has been misinterpreted: the maximum contraction of the economy has already been left out in Portugal, in the rest of Europe, in the rest of the world ”.

The recovery plan imposes currencies in Portugal

Austerity “is not at stake”. OE will be “expansionist”

As the State Budget (OE) approaches, the Minister of the Economy accepts the possibility of a revision of both the deficit and growth. Siza Vieira stressed that “we have more information than in May”, when the economic projections were first revised this year, and now “we can do a more rigorous projection”.

“When the government presents the OE bill and report, it will also have to present projections for the economy this year and next, and will likely undergo adjustments. The forecast that was made was presented in March and then revised in the light of the measures that Parliament has adopted regarding deficit management. It’s time to update it ”.

The Minister of the Economy also rejected any idea of ​​austerity, given the guidelines of the European Union for the expenditure of funds from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), ensuring that this “is not called into question “. “In fact, we’re going to have a countercyclical budget. If we lived in austerity, the OE would increase taxes, cut spending, etc., accentuating the economic crisis that results from the recession we are going through. On the contrary, we are going to have an expansionary budget. He will seek to combat the negative impact on the economy because we have neither exports nor consumption. “

Regarding the increase of the national minimum wage, Siza Vieira reiterated the will of the government to continue increasing the minimum income, arguing that it is important to stimulate consumption. “Salaries in Portugal are too low. Unfortunately, we still have many workers living below the poverty line. We need to take a trip to support our businesses to have productivity growth that will ensure better jobs and better wages. And contrary to what others say, my belief is that one thing does not precede the other: one cannot expect productivity to increase before increasing wages, it is not a sustainable model.

Regarding Novo Banco, Pedro Siza Vieira does not say whether the state will inject money into the bank or not, specifying what alternatives are sought. “We are evaluating whether there are conditions so that, as before, the State makes a loan to the resolution fund. At present, the political conditions for the approval of a rule in the state budget (OE) that makes a loan, as before, achievable are difficult. Therefore, we are evaluating alternatives. The financial sector supports the resolution fund and its expenses. He did so with contributions that repay the state loan. Let’s see if he does it differently ”.

