Facebook is suing two companies accused of collecting their data

In a press release, Facebook comments and announces that it has taken legal action in the US against two companies that have illegally collected data from Facebook and Instagram.

This is reminiscent of his stance toward OneAudience a few months ago. The American group’s platforms would not be the only ones affected, as Twitter, Amazon, YouTube and LinkedIn would also be affected. As specified by Facebook, the companies BrandTotal Ltd. and Unimania Inc, owners of the Ads Feed Chrome and UpVoice extensions, are now affected and the subject of legal proceedings to protect social network users, according to the American giant.

Illegal data collection

Facebook no longer hesitates to take action against companies that disrupt its activities by illegally recovering user data. In this regard, the American company has decided to file a lawsuit against two companies responsible for the scrapping and creation of a false obligation. Facebook specifically accuses the two companies of circumventing data theft protection. They would have done this thanks to two extensions that, if activated, would allow companies to collect data, including their names, identifiers on the Planorbs, gender and date of birth. Information about their location was also stolen.

However, according to the American giant, the two accused companies would have done the same thing, and elements confirming this would be visible in their code. In its complaint, Facebook stated: “The defense lawyers shared employees and common agents”. In particular, some employees from one company would have created accounts for the second company.

Will Facebook’s actions result in extensions being removed?

Facebook states that the accounts in question were disabled prior to complaints and legal action. Letters of the hiring and withdrawal were also sent to them without their return. From now on the case has to be settled in court.

Both extensions are currently still available in the Chrome Store for the web. Facebook claims it asked Google to comment and approve these extensions, but has received no feedback on the matter. The next step could therefore be a court decision requiring the deactivation and subsequent removal of extensions. For its part, and in the course of its activities, Facebook states that it has appointed technical teams equipped with tools to ensure the fight against data waste.