Steinmeier gives speech: The celebration of central unity started in Potsdam under conditions – political

The central celebration of the 30th anniversary of German unity has begun in Potsdam. In addition, the heads of state came together: Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) as the incumbent President of the Federal Council, Federal President Wolfgang Schäuble and the President of the Federal Constitutional Court, Stephan Harbarth .

Before the ceremony, they celebrated an ecumenical service with representatives of the citizens’ delegations in the Catholic Church of St. Peter and Paul. Several demonstrations were announced.

On Friday evening, Steinmeier, Merkel, Woidke, Schäuble, Harbarth and several prime ministers had already met for a reception at the Hasso Plattner Institute. Almost everything is different this year due to the Corona crisis. Only 130 guests can attend the service.

In parts of Potsdam’s city center, a mask is needed to protect against the corona virus. Only 230 guests are expected at the ceremony in the Metropolishalle. Steinmeier delivers the main speech. Reunification is also commemorated in other places in Germany.

For the Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), German reunification 30 years ago is a historic gift. “German unity is primarily due to the population of the former GDR,” he said on Saturday during a meeting with Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) at the former inner German border near Weischlitz (Vogtlandkreis). “Because without their courage, without their desire for freedom, without also showing the risk, that would never have happened.”

Of course mistakes have been made in the last 30 years, “not everything was perfect”. Many people were insecure and had to reorient themselves. Nevertheless, Germany as a whole has come a long way since then, and unity has been a strengthening of freedom and democracy, said Söder, who had met Kretschmer for breakfast at the former border tower in the Heinersgrün district.

Therefore, he could not accept when individual political forces tried to “turn history around”. “I think we should not let the AfD and political groups like this downfall and talk badly about German unity.” Of the West German states, Bavaria had the longest border with the GDR at 422 kilometers. (dpa)