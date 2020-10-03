Trump with corona infection in clinic: The American at-risk patient – 74 years old and overweight – politics

Worldwide, no patient infected with the coronavirus is as well on the picture as US President Donald Trump. His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said the president had “mild symptoms.”

Nevertheless, Trump was then transferred on Friday evening (local time) to the military hospital at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland. It’s a precaution, said a spokeswoman for the US presidential office. And this is no coincidence – because Trump is considered a high-risk patient.

Of course, even with Trump, the course of the disease cannot be estimated. “It’s really important to say there is no way to predict what an individual patient will experience,” Michael T. Osterholm, an epidemiologist who leads the University of Minnesota’s Infectious Disease Center, told the New York Times. “In general, we can say that, for example, older men have a double risk of developing life-threatening diseases or dying from other diseases, and obesity increases the risk.”

According to a person familiar with the situation, the president has a mild fever, Reuters news agency reports. According to his personal physician, Sean P. Conley, Trump is doing well and does not need supplemental oxygen. He started taking the drug Covid-19 Remdesivir from the American company Gilead Sciences.

Doctors don’t see Remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat Ebola, as a panacea for Covid-19 disease, but often as helpful. According to the manufacturer, the drug can significantly reduce the risk of death in a severe course of the corona disease Covid-19.

Conley said Trump was also being treated with an experimental cocktail of antibodies. The president received a dose of synthetic antibodies from the US pharmaceutical company Regeneron. This is a “precautionary measure”.

Columbia Research Center medical scientist and director David Ho, who is researching antibody therapies for the treatment of Covid-19, said Friday night (local time) on the Rachel Maddow show, “ The antibodies are made by humans – that’s why antibody therapies correct. certainly. The antibodies recognize and bind the virus’s surface protein. This prevents the virus from entering a cell. We know from clinical studies of the Regeneron antibody – this is the antibody Trump is receiving – that there are early signs of hope that it will reduce the number of patients going to the hospital. “

Personal physician Conley said the president also consumed zinc, vitamin D, melatonin, an anti-sleep drug, the antacid famotidine, and a daily aspirin. “The president is tired, but cheerful,” Conley said. Trump is under investigation by a team of experts who will submit further treatment proposals. Trump’s wife, Melania, who was also infected, only had “a mild cough and headache,” said the White House doctor.

Ezekiel Emanuel, a medical professional at the University of Pennsylvania who was a health advisor to ex-President Barack Obama, said on the Rachel Maddow show, “It goes very quickly – it usually takes ten days from the test to symptoms such as fever or shortness of breath. This raises concerns that he was exposed to a very large amount of virus when he became infected and that his body is not fighting the infection properly. I have not investigated the president and have no detailed knowledge of his physical condition, I am making hypotheses. But it seems to be going really fast. “

University of Exeter Covid expert David Strain told the dpa news agency that severe symptoms are now unlikely to occur, if at all. This is based on the assumption that the 74-year-old was recently infected. However, relatively mild symptoms of the disease are likely to appear over the next four to five days. “The classic respiratory problems would appear in the middle of next week,” said Strain. He was referring to the course of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose condition deteriorated on the tenth day.

Other experts point to the difficulty of setting up a course with the president that is sure to receive the best possible care. It is true that the risk of a fatal outcome on paper, given age, gender, and weight, is about four percent. However, statistics expert David Spiegelhalter from the University of Cambridge points out that doctors have increasing experience in treating the disease.

Naveed Sattar of the University of Glasgow also claims that Trump is not known to have any chronic illnesses and that he moves a lot due to his frequent wave. This can also reduce the risks. Personal physician Conley has officially assumed that Trump will be able to “fulfill his obligations without interruption.”

But Trump belongs to the corona risk group because of at least two characteristics: his old age and his overweight.

The main factor – Trump’s age

Shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic, it became clear that the older the patient, the greater the risk of a serious course of the disease. “Eight out of 10 Covid-19-related deaths in the US affected adults over the age of 65,” the US health authorities said, AFP news agency reported.

According to a study of hundreds of people from China published in the medical journal “The Lancet” at the end of March, the number of patients admitted to hospital increases with age. Only 0.04 percent of ten to 19 year olds had to go to hospital. In Trump’s age group, 70 to 79 year olds, it was 16.6 percent.

The second factor – Trump’s preponderance

According to US President’s health data published in June, Trump weighed 110 kilograms and was 6 feet tall. With his resulting body mass index (BMI) of 30.5, the US president is considered obese (grade I obesity). “Obesity (…) increases the risk of developing a severe form of Covid-19,” warn health authorities. This is explained by the co-morbidities associated with obesity, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

British Prime Minister Johnson, who had a BMI of 35, said after surviving Covid-19 in April that he now wants to diet: “If you weigh about 111 kilograms at about 1.78 meters, like me it is probably a good idea to lose weight. “

Other risks to Trump

However, the risk of a serious or even fatal course depends on many factors, including genetic predisposition, previous illnesses or other health problems. These include heart problems or a weakened immune system. Trump is not known to be affected.

The state of health of the US president has made headlines several times. In June, Trump sparked speculation as he descended a small, precarious flight of stairs. After a surprise hospital visit last November, there was also speculation about a series of “mini-strokes” by the president.

However, personal physician Conley argued in September: Trump had not had a stroke, mini-stroke or other “acute cardiovascular emergency,” he emphasized. The president repeatedly assures himself that he is in the best of health. From the hospital, Trump reported on his favorite medium Twitter: “I’m fine, I think! I thank you all. Love!!!!”