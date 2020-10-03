Four other captured migrants who fled Tavira barracks | Algarve

This Saturday, GNR de Castro Marim arrested four other migrants who fled a barracks in Tavira on Thursday. After the arrest on Friday of 12 of the 17 emigrants who fled, it remains only to locate one of the members of the group of 28 people who arrived on the 16th on Deserta Island in Faro.

According to a source from the GNR Territorial Command in Faro, in statements to the PUBLIC, the four migrants were “identified for wandering on the road” by a GNR patrol from Castro Marim.

The GNR army then proceeded to “take back the four fugitives who will be redirected to the Tavira barracks” and will be guarded by the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF). According to the same source, “it will only be necessary to locate one of the elements of the group” of 28 undocumented migrants who landed on the island of Deserta and were then placed, by court decision, in the custody of the SEF , pending deportation from Portugal due to irregular entry into the country.

Migrant detained on Friday tested positive for covid-19

Of the 17 detainees on Friday, one of them “tested positive for covid-19,” the GNR source confirmed. The case was already known to the authorities, after the screening tests carried out at the time of the arrest. In this way, the authorities had the support of the fire department to ensure that the recovery process was carried out safely.

Due to the contact this migrant had with the rest of the group during the flight, further screening tests will be carried out.

MAI has called for an investigation

The group that disembarked on September 16 without papers on the island of Deserta, in Faro, was made up of 28 migrants: 24 men, installed in the Tavira barracks, three women, a pregnant woman and a minor.

The three women were moved to the Santo António housing unit in Porto, while the minor was handed over to the Faro Family and Juvenile Court.

The Minister of the Interior called Thursday for the opening of an investigation into the flight of migrants, in order to know “the circumstances of the said flight and the possible disciplinary responsibilities of the elements” of the SEF and the PSP.

On the same day, Eduardo Cabrita, said that Portugal was discussing with Morocco, at an advanced stage, a legal immigration program, which he hopes to conclude soon.

It was the sixth illegal landing on the Algarve coast involving migrants from North Africa.

The precedent occurred in July, when a group of 21 men, allegedly Moroccan, landed on the island of Farol, also in the municipality of Faro.

